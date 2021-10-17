Expand / Collapse search
Bidens caught violating DC mask mandate at posh Georgetown restaurant

The Bidens' behavior mirrored that of Mayor Muriel Bowser

By Jon Brown | Fox News
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were caught violating Washington, D.C.'s indoor mask mandate by walking through a high-end Georgetown restaurant without masks on Saturday.

The maskless Bidens were recorded leaving Fiola Mare while flanked by masked Secret Service agents.

The two dined at the Michelin-starred Italian seafood restaurant on the Potomac River after attending a service at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown, according to The Daily Mail.

Washington, D.C's Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated an indoor mask mandate in July amid the surge of the delta variant. The Bidens also violated Fiola Mare's own mask policy, which mirrors that of the city.

"Per CDC guidance and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s executive order, all individuals over age 2 are required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be always worn while in our restaurants, except while eating and drinking. Thank you for understanding," says the restaurant's website.

Fiola Mare did not respond to Fox News' request for comment in time for publication.

The Bidens' behavior echoed that of Bowser herself, who has repeatedly been photographed flouting her own mask mandates.

Hours before her indoor mask mandate went into effect in July, Bowser was photographed without a face mask during her own birthday celebration with comedian Dave Chapelle.

Hours after her indoor mask mandate went into effect, she was photographed without a mask during an indoor wedding reception.

Bowser sparked backlash again in September when she tweeted a picture of herself with a group of women at an indoor Jack and Jill summit without a mask.

