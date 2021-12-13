Biden senior adviser for migration leaving the White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden's senior adviser for migration Tyler Moran is leaving the White House at the end of January, despite having only taken over the role in July.

"Tyler has been an invaluable member of our team since the transition and a tremendous asset in our effort to rebuild a fair and humane immigration system," Biden’s chief domestic policy adviser Susan Rice told Politico in a statement.

The White House said that Moran never intended to stay on for more than the first year, noting that she had been commuting by plane since taking up her post.

But the White House made similar statements about the previous person to serve in the role, Amy Pope, after Moran replaced Pope in July.

"Amy had always intended to join the Biden Administration for a short time with an expected departure in the mid-summer," the White House said at the time.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Data, encounters with migrants at the southern border rose from 189,034 in June to 213,593 in July. The numbers began to drop slightly in August and September, going from 209,840 to 192,001. But those numbers were also a sharp departure from the same time period in 2019 and 2020, more than doubling the June 2019 high of 104,311.

Moran's departure is yet another change for Biden's border team, which also saw "border czar" Roberta Jacobson leave in April in addition to several mid and low-level aides.

The White House has yet to name a replacement for Moran, though it expressed confidence six weeks would be sufficient time to find someone to fill the role.