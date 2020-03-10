Biden says he and Sanders share 'common goal,' urging unity after primary wins

Former Vice President Joe Biden declared his campaign is “very much alive” after having swept several of Tuesday's primary contests, while saying he and rival Bernie Sanders share a “common goal” of defeating President Trump.

From the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Biden touted his victories Tuesday night, saying: “Looks like we’re going to have another great night.”

BIDEN PROJECTED TO WIN PIVOTAL MICHIGAN PRIMARY, IN MAJOR BLOW TO SANDERS' CAMPAIGN

“As I said from the beginning, this election is one that has character on the ballot—character of candidates and character of the nation is on the ballot,” Biden told supporters. “It’s a comeback, not just for this campaign, but for the soul of this nation.”

“This campaign is taking off and I believe its going to do well from this point on,” he continued, while adding that he “takes nothing for granted.”

Biden welcomed supporters of his former rivals, saying “if you’re willing, join us.”

“We need you, we want you, there is a place in our campaign for each of you,” he said. “And I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and passion.”

He added: “We share a common goal, and together, we’ll defeat Donald Trump. We’ll defeat him together.”

Biden swept the primary contests in Missouri, which is worth 68 delegates; Mississippi, worth 36 delegates; and Michigan, worth a whopping 125 delegates.

Results in Tuesday's North Dakota, Washington state and Idaho contests are not yet settled.

Biden’s win in Michigan was a blow to Sanders, who narrowly pulled off an upset in the state four years ago against Hillary Clinton. President Trump won Michigan over Clinton in 2016, although his margin of victory there during the general election was only about 10,000 votes.

But Tuesday marked the first time voters weighed in on the Democratic contest since it virtually became a two-candidate race between Biden and Sanders. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is still running for president, but is trailing both Biden and Sanders in the delegate count and has yet to win a primary contest.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN MOCKS DEM PRIMARY BATTLE, SAYS PRESIDENT ON 'UNSTOPPABLE TOWARD REELECTION'

Both Biden and Sanders canceled their originally scheduled rallies for Tuesday night in Ohio, citing public safety concerns amid the coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak across the nation. Biden still addressed supporters after his victories in Tuesday’s primaries, but a spokesman for the Sanders campaign said the self-described Democratic socialist would not make any remarks.

Meanwhile, Biden, on Tuesday night, touted the endorsements he’s received from former Democratic presidential candidates like former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg; Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke; and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg. On Tuesday night, even Andrew Yang extended an endorsement for Biden.

“Together we’re bringing this party together,” Biden said. “That’s what we have to do. Tonight, we are a step closer to restoring dignity, decency and honor to the White House. That is our ultimate goal.”

Biden went on to slam President Trump over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak that has shaken the nation, and the world, in recent weeks.

“At this moment, when there is so much fear int he country and so much fear around the world, we need American leadership—presidential leadership—that is honest, truthful and steady,” he said. “Reassuring leadership, and I promise you I will strive to give the nation that very leadership every day.”

He added: “I believe this nation can overcome four years of Donald Trump, but give it eight? We can’t let that happen.”

Biden’s victories came after he swept much of last week’s Super Tuesday contests, winning 10 state contests to Sanders' four.

Biden’s landslide victory in the South Carolina primary last month gave him the much-needed momentum heading into Super Tuesday contests and beyond, having finished in fourth and fifth-places in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.