Biden responds to ‘disenchantment’ from Black voters: ‘They know where my heart is’

President Biden in a recent interview addressed Black voters' "disenchantment" with his re-election bid.

Biden recently sat down for an interview with BET’s Ed Gordon in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to air in full Wednesday night. In the third and final clip teased on Wednesday morning during "CBS Mornings," Gordan described a "disenchantment" felt among Black voters and asked the president to make his case to them.

"If I’m honest with you, the enthusiasm this time around is not the same as the last time you won. There is a certain disenchantment," Gordan told the president. "Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta are going to be deciding factors in that 270 you’ve got to get to. I’d like you to take a moment and tell Black America why they should turn out for you."

"Because they know where my heart is, they know where my head is," Biden responded.

BIDEN'S DOC NOT TALKING AS WHITE HOUSE SPURNS PRESS CORPS REQUESTS

"And by the way, if you’ve noticed whether it’s young Blacks or young Whites or young Hispanics or young Asian Americans, they never focused until after Labor Day," the president continued. "I mean the idea that they’re focused intently on the election right now is, is not there. And by the way, if you look at the presidents who have won at this stage of the game in the last seven or eight presidents, five of them were losing at this time by significant margins. We’re just getting down to game time now."

Biden also said that he would step aside from the race if "some medical condition" emerged and doctors told him that "you got this problem." Admitting he made a "serious mistake" with the debate, Biden said when he initially ran for president he said he would be a "transitional candidate" and thought he would be able to "just pass it on to someone else," but "didn't anticipate things getting so, so, so divided."

'DEFENSIVE' BIDEN LASHES OUT AT VULNERABLE DEMS WARNING OF NOVEMBER LOSSES: REPORTS

"And quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings is a little bit of wisdom," Biden told Gordan. "And I think I've demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country, in spite of the fact we're told we couldn't get it done. But there's more to do, and I'm reluctant to walk away from that."

Biden spoke at the NAACP convention in Nevada on Tuesday, his first speech since the assassination attempt on former President Trump at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The president condemned political violence and also touted that he has the most diverse administration in all of U.S. history, before stating Vice President Kamala Harris "could be president."