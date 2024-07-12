'Parkinson's specialists don't make house calls': Doctor-turned-senator questions White House

A doctor-turned-senator revealed he and other physicians he knows have believed for a while that President Biden may have Parkinson's disease as the White House takes heat for giving incorrect initial information about a neurological specialist's visit and needing to correct itself.

"For several years, many of the doctors up here — we speculated that he has Parkinson's," Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., who is also a medical doctor, told Fox News Digital.

"I have not seen him," Marshall added. "I can't give you a diagnosis. All I can do is speculate."

But, he said, "There's been a Parkinson's specialist coming to the White House eight times in the past year." The senator was referring to official visitor logs which showed Parkinson’s disease specialist Dr. Kevin Cannard coming to the White House on eight separate occasions between July 2023 and March.

"Parkinson's specialists don't make house calls," Marshall said. "There's very few of them. This is a subspecialty within neurology."

"I can't imagine that he would come for anybody other than Joe Biden, which means the White House has been lying to us," he said.

The Kansas Republican explained he and other doctors in Washington are "genuinely concerned about his health. We're genuinely concerned that he doesn't have the cognitive wherewithal or the physical stamina to do his job."

He also pointed to several physical symptoms he noticed in the president that are consistent with Parkinson's disease.

"He shuffles when he walks. His arms are stiff," Marshall listed. "He has Bradykinesia."

In particular, the senator recalled noticing last fall that Biden still walked normally, with his heel hitting the ground first and then his toe. But now, "he's walking the balls of his feet," he said.

These are "signs of Parkinson's worsening," the lawmaker explained.

It's unknown what or who exactly Cannard's visits to the White House were all for. The White House did confirm that a neurologist was involved in Biden's yearly physicals. When pressed by reporters on if any of Cannard's visits were for Biden, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre first said, "I cannot, from here, confirm any of that because we have to keep their privacy. I think they would appreciate that, too."

Discussing a specific meeting between Cannard and White House physician Kevin O'Connor, Jean-Pierre first claimed the meeting was not in relation to the president. However, she was forced to correct herself, telling reporters that the meeting had to do with Biden's yearly physical.

With the confusion being sowed by the White House, Marshall claimed, "The onus, the burden is upon him to show us" he does not have Parkinson's.

"Does he have an MRI? Does it look normal? Has he had a dopamine scan? Is it normal? Has he passed any cognitive tests? What did his neurology test show?" he asked.

The White House referred Fox News Digital to a February report following Biden's physical, in which his doctor wrote, "An extremely detailed neurological exam was again reassuring in that there were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s or ascending lateral sclerosis, nor are there any signs of cervical myelopathy."

The White House spokesperson additionally referred to Jean-Pierre's previous denial that Biden is being treated for Parkinson's or is taking medication for it.