Biden White House announces new effort to focus on 'domestic violent extremism'

President Biden requested a "comprehensive threat assessment" on domestic violent extremism from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Friday, in coordination with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Psaki, during a press briefing Friday, told reporters that the National Security Council will also build a new capability to focus on domestic violent extremism, which she referred to as "DVE."

"This is a tasking from President Biden sent to ODNI today requesting a comprehensive threat assessment coordinated with the FBI and DHS on DVE," Psaki said. "This assessment will draw on the analysis from across the government and, as appropriate, non-governmental organizations."

Psaki added that "the key point here is we want a fact-based analysis on how we can shape policy," calling this the "first step in the process."

Psaki said that the decisions on policy will rely on law enforcement and guidance from the intelligence community, and that the goal would be to "disrupt violent extremist networks and more."

"We are coordinating relevant parts of the federal government to address DVE," Psaki said, adding that the NSC is "addressing evolving threats," and reviewing the role of "social media, operational responses and more."

Psaki added that White House Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall would be involved in the efforts, and other counterterrorism officials.

The topic of assessing "DVE" comes after Biden, during his inaugural address, addressed "a rise of political extremism, of White supremacy and domestic terrorism," which he said, "we must confront and we will defeat."

Biden’s address came just two weeks after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which left five people dead – including a U.S. Capitol Police officer – as pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as a joint session of Congress attempted to certify the electoral votes for Biden’s 2020 presidential victory.

Biden’s address, though, focused on unity and said that "restoring the soul and future of America requires so much more than words."

"It requires the most elusive of all things in democracy – unity," he said, adding that his "whole soul is in this."

"Bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation," Biden continued. "And I ask every American to join me in this cause." Biden said the country must "fight the foes we face," which he said includes "anger, resentment and hatred, extremism, lawlessness, violence, disease, joblessness, hopelessness."

"With unity, we can do great things – important things," he said. "We can right wrongs."

At this point, it is unclear which groups and what type of behavior the Biden Administration considers "domestic violent extremism."

The White House did not respond to Fox News’ requests for comment on the matter.