Biden least popular living president, poll says – but who takes the top spot?

The 5 living presidents include President Donald Trump and former Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published | Updated
In a recent Gallup survey of adults living in the U.S., former President Joe Biden earned the lowest favorability and the highest unfavorability of all five living presidents, while former President Barack Obama was held in the highest regard.

While 57% held an unfavorable view of Biden, just 39% held a favorable view of him. 

But Obama's ratings were essentially the reverse, with 59% viewing the 44th president favorably versus just 36% who viewed him unfavorably.

TRUMP HAS HIGHER APPROVAL RATING THAN AT ANY POINT DURING FIRST TERM: POLL

Left: President Joe Biden; Center: President Donald Trump; Right: President Barack Obama

Former President Joe Biden, President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama (Getty Images)

Biden, who served as vice president during Obama's two terms, had just concluded his own White House tenure when the poll was conducted from Jan. 21-27.

President Donald Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20.

The current commander in chief and former President Bill Clinton were both viewed favorably by 48% in the survey.

NEW POLL SHOWS WHAT AMERICANS THINK OF TRUMP'S PERFORMANCE IN SECOND TERM

Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, Laura Bush, former President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump, and Melania Trump

Former Vice Presidents Al Gore and Mike Pence sit behind former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, Laura Bush, former President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral on Jan. 9, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

But while 50% viewed Trump unfavorably, just 41% felt that way about Clinton.

Regarding former President George W. Bush, 52% in the poll held a favorable opinion of him, and 34% held an unfavorable view.

TRUMP ADMIN DEPORTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CONVICTED OF A CRIME IS WILDLY POPULAR AMONG NEW YORK VOTERS: POLL

Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President George W. Bush

Former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and former President George W. Bush attend the inauguration of Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Until recently, there had been six living presidents, but former President Jimmy Carter passed away late last year at the age of 100.

"Results are based on telephone interviews conducted January 21-27, 2025, with a random sample of –1,001— adults, ages 18+, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. For results based on this sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level," Gallup indicated.

