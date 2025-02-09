New poll shows what Americans think of Trump's performance in second term

President Donald Trump has started his second stint in the White House by earning positive reviews from Americans, with especially high marks given for the president keeping campaign promises.

A large majority of Americans, 70%, believe Trump is doing "what he promised" during the campaign, while just 30% believe the president’s agenda has been "different from promised," according to the results of a CBS/YouGov poll released on Sunday.

The poll found that Trump’s overall approval on the job so far is 53%, with 47% of respondents indicating they disapprove. Voters also used positive words to describe the president, with 69% describing him as tough, 63% energetic, 60% focused, and 58% effective.

Many Americans also approve of the job Trump has done so far on key issues, with 59% saying they approve of his program to deport illegal immigrants, while 41% said they do not approve. A larger majority, 64%, indicated they approve of the president’s plan to send U.S. troops to the U.S-Mexico border, while 36% disapprove.

A majority also responded that they approve of Trump’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict, with 54% of Americans saying they approve, compared with 46% who disapprove. However, Americans are less sure about the president’s proposal for the U.S. to take over Gaza following the war, with just 13% responding that it is a "good idea," while 47% say it is a "bad idea" and 40% marked that they were not sure.

A slimmer majority approved of Elon Musk and DOGE, with 23% of Americans indicating that they believe the new agency should have "a lot" of influence over government spending and 28% answering that it should have "some," for a total of 51%. Meanwhile, 18% replied that DOGE should have "not much" influence over government spending and 31% said it should have "none," for a total of 49%.

But Trump did score some lower marks when it came to his economic agenda, most notably on his efforts to tackle inflation, with 66% indicating the president has not committed enough attention to lowering prices, while 31% believe Trump has focused on the issue the "right amount" and 3% indicated the president has focused "too much" on the issue.

Americans were split when it comes to tariffs, with 56% offering approval of such levies to China, while only 44%, 40%, and 38% felt similarly about tariffs on Mexico, Europe and Canada, respectively.

The CBS/YouGov poll was conducted between Feb. 5-7, surveying 2,175 U.S. adults. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.