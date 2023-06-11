Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden lauds pride event-goers as most courageous he's seen recently, days after military address

The president's speech to the cadets similarly focused on the importance of diversity

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
close
Biden wants to give Trump a 'death sentence' over classified documents: Rep. Nancy Mace Video

Biden wants to give Trump a 'death sentence' over classified documents: Rep. Nancy Mace

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., joined 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss the latest on the investigation into the Biden family's business dealings and the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

President Biden said that he saw more courage at the White House LGBT+ pride event than "any time in the recent past" ten days after addressing cadets at the Air Force Academy.

"You're some of the bravest and most inspiring people I've ever known. And I've known a lot of good folks," Biden said at the pride event Saturday. "I see more courage in this lawn than I've seen in any time in the recent past."

BIDEN SPEAKS AT WHITE HOUSE PRIDE EVENT: 'BRAVEST AND MOST INSPIRING PEOPLE I'VE EVER KNOWN'

White House Pride Biden

President Biden said Saturday that he saw more courage at the White House LGBT+ pride event than "in the recent past" — comments made ten days after he visited the Air Force Academy. (White House)

Biden's remarks came less than two weeks after he spoke at the Air Force Academy graduation, which was highlighted by his dramatic fall on stage. The president's speech to the cadets similarly focused on the importance of diversity. 

"Your class is one of the most diverse classes in the history of this academy or any academy to graduate," Biden said. "That's why we're strong. That's why we're who we are. That's why we'll never give up."

BIDEN CELEBRATES DIVERSITY OF AIR FORCE ACADEMY GRADUATES: 'THAT'S WHY WE'RE STRONG'

Biden at Pride event

President Biden's remarks at the pride event came less than two weeks after he spoke at the Air Force Academy graduation, which was highlighted by his dramatic fall on stage.  (White House)

The White House displayed a pride flag Saturday along with two American flags. Biden, in his speech to LGBT+ activists, emphasized his support for "LGBTQ children" and "transgender children."

"You know, we all move forward when we move together with your joy, with your pride lighting the way," the president said. "So today, let us proudly remember who we are — the United States of America."

VA BLASTED FOR REPLACING AMERICAN FLAG WITH PRIDE FLAG AT VETERAN CEMETERY, STATE GOP DEMANDS ITS REMOVAL

Pride event performance

Singer Betty Who performs at the Pride Month 2023 celebration on the White House lawn following President Biden's speech. (White House)

The White House announced federal plans Thursday to support the LGBT+ community, which included initiatives to support LGBT+ youth and a Department of Education initiative to counter Republican efforts to remove certain books from public schools.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics