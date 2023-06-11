Biden lauds pride event-goers as most courageous he's seen recently, days after military address

President Biden said that he saw more courage at the White House LGBT+ pride event than "any time in the recent past" ten days after addressing cadets at the Air Force Academy.

"You're some of the bravest and most inspiring people I've ever known. And I've known a lot of good folks," Biden said at the pride event Saturday. "I see more courage in this lawn than I've seen in any time in the recent past."

Biden's remarks came less than two weeks after he spoke at the Air Force Academy graduation, which was highlighted by his dramatic fall on stage. The president's speech to the cadets similarly focused on the importance of diversity.

"Your class is one of the most diverse classes in the history of this academy or any academy to graduate," Biden said. "That's why we're strong. That's why we're who we are. That's why we'll never give up."

The White House displayed a pride flag Saturday along with two American flags. Biden, in his speech to LGBT+ activists, emphasized his support for "LGBTQ children" and "transgender children."

"You know, we all move forward when we move together with your joy, with your pride lighting the way," the president said. "So today, let us proudly remember who we are — the United States of America."

The White House announced federal plans Thursday to support the LGBT+ community, which included initiatives to support LGBT+ youth and a Department of Education initiative to counter Republican efforts to remove certain books from public schools.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.