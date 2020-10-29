Marine vet Joey Jones slams media's 'abhorrent' double standard after Tony Bobulinski's allegations ignored

The mainstream media's treatment of Hunter Biden's ex-business associate Tony Bobulinski is in stark contrast to a key witness in the Trump impeachment hearings, retired Staff Sgt. Johnny "Joey" Jones argued Thursday.

In 2019 the media praised Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman as a "decorated war hero" during the Trump impeachment hearings in the House when he was speaking out against the president, but it is now ignoring a retired Navy lieutenant's testimony against Joe Biden.

Twitter and Facebook restricted the story first reported by the New York Post. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., slammed it as Russian disinformation, and much of the media has completely ignored Tucker Carlson's interview with the veteran who said the Biden family shrugged off concerns that Joe Biden’s alleged ties to his son's business deals could put a future presidential campaign at risk.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends," Jones said this isn't about Vindman's or Bobulinski's motivations, but the problem is how veterans' military service is used for political purposes.

"Listen, the Washington Post, the New York Times, OK, they're not going to touch it, but Adam Schiff or someone in Congress shouldn't be calling this man, you know, a treasonous person without even as so much as opening the laptop and seeing for themselves," he said.

Bobulinski said he raised concerns in 2017 to the former vice president's brother Jim Biden about Joe Biden’s alleged ties to a possible joint venture with a Chinese energy firm. His comments were completely ignored by CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and the Washington Post.

"What it shows is the same party whose political ideology allow them to spit on troops that were drafted into Vietnam are now giving us some sort of self-righteous reverence because they happen to support their partisan attack, and then they're completely silent or even worse, attacking, this lieutenant from the Navy, who seems to have some pretty obvious motivations and we should at least listen to it, find out if this is true or not," Jones said.

"Vindman got an entire hearing, nationally televised in the middle of an impeachment, and every word out of his mouth, we were supposed to believe because he said it in uniform," Jones said, adding he doesn't care who it is. "And then to say this for some reason Tony Bobulinski is a Russian disinformation person. Like maybe, respect his service just a little bit and hear what he has to say, and then check it out."

The Biden campaign has remained mum after Hunter Biden’s former business associate went public to say he met twice in the past with the former vice president -- despite past statements from Joe Biden on the campaign trail that he had no involvement with or discussions about his family's overseas business ventures.

"What I find abhorrent about this is the way they're trying to use my brothers' and sisters' military service in their favor one day and against them the next," Jones said.

"John Kelly is a good example of this. He was the devil incarnate when he worked for the president, and now he's Jesus Christ the savior because he doesn't like the president," Jones added. "You can't act that way about our service. We serve honorably, take us for that, but once we step into politics, hey, we're politicians now. Now we're being partisan, so you can have it one or the other, not both."

