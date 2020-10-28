Reporters fail to ask Joe Biden about Tony Bobulinski’s explosive claims in rare round of questions

Joe Biden took questions from reporters on Wednesday for the first time since Tucker Carlson’s interview with Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden who said the Biden family dismissed concerns that the Democratic nominee's alleged ties to his son's business deals could put a presidential campaign at risk.

But the media members on hand didn’t bother to ask about it.

Biden briefly faced reporters after voting in Wilmington, Del. less than 24 hours after Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, raised concerns in 2017 to the former vice president's brother Jim Biden, about Joe Biden’s alleged ties to a possible joint venture with a Chinese energy firm.

‘LAPDOG PRESS’ BLACKS OUT EXPLOSIVE TONY BOBULINSKI CLAIMS AS CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WAPO SKIP STORY

Reporters ignored the bombshell allegations, instead asking the Democratic presidential nominee about ongoing looting and unrest in Philadelphia and the Affordable Care Act before he hurried off into a waiting black SUV.

“What we saw there was another failure by the news media to ask Joe Biden about Hunter Biden and whether or not he will admit that he lied to the American people about his son’s foreign business dealings,” Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson Erin Perrine said on "Outnumbered Overtime."

“This is a story the media refuses to cover, even when they have the candidate there, taking questions, which he so rarely does,? Perrine added.

"'Would you answer the question?' They didn’t ask that… and that should worry the American people.”

'PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY': TONY BOBULINSKI CLAIMS BIDEN FAMILY SHRUGGED OFF CONCERNS ABOUT RISK TO 2020 BID

There has been a near blackout of coverage of Bobulinski’s shocking claims.

Bobulinski’s comments to Carlson were completely ignored by CNN and MSNBC through noon ET, roughly 16 hours after the start of the damning interview.

The New York Times and Washington Post didn’t cover the allegations in Wednesday’s paper, either.

TONY BOBULINSKI TELLS TUCKER: JOE BIDEN DENIALS OF INVOLVEMENT IN SON'S BUSINESS 'A BLATANT LIE'

Reporters were also criticized on Monday for their choice of questions when Biden was available. President Trump has repeatedly mocked the media for asking the former vice president what flavor he got during a recent visit to an ice cream parlor instead of asking any questions about the growing Hunter Biden controversy.

Last month, reporters were similarly blasted for questions that they asked at a lengthier press conference, which offered very little grilling of Biden.

