Biden, Harris to deliver Democratic convention speeches from Delaware

The speculation over where former Vice President Joe Biden will deliver the biggest speech of his half-century-long political career is over.

Biden’s campaign confirmed to Fox News on Thursday that he’ll deliver his Democratic National Convention presidential nomination acceptance speech from the Chase Center, a convention center located in his hometown of Wilmington, Del.

The presumptive Democratic nominee is scheduled to give his address in prime time next Thursday, Aug. 20.

The campaign also confirmed that Biden's newly named running mate – Sen. Kamala Harris of California – will deliver her vice presidential nomination acceptance speech from the same location one night earlier – on Wednesday, Aug 19.

The convention – which will be a nearly entirely virtual confab due to health concerns regarding large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic – will still be anchored in Milwaukee. But the past few months party officials dramatically downsized the convention, telling the nearly 5,000 delegates and Democratic members of Congress and elected state officials not to attend the confab in person.

Even though most of the convention will be held nearly entirely online, the plan this summer was for Biden to travel to Milwaukee and accept his party’s presidential nomination and deliver his address in person. But last week, Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez announced that Biden would stay home and give his speech in Delaware.

Two days after the announcement by Perez, Fox News witnessed Biden making an unannounced trip to the Chase Center. The former vice president’s campaign declined to offer details on the purpose of Biden’s more than two-hour visit to the convention center.

Biden’s previous stop at the Chase Center was on July 15, when he gave a major address to unveil his proposals to combat climate change.

President Trump is scheduled to deliver his renomination acceptance speech a week later, when the Republican National Convention is held. Like the Democrats, the Republicans will now hold a nearly entirely virtual convention.

The president said on Monday that his reelection campaign has “narrowed” the location for where he will deliver his address to two locations – the Gettysburg battlefield in Pennsylvania or the White House.