©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Biden expected to present Jan. 6 police officers with Presidential Citizens Medal: report

The Presidential Citizens Medal is the second-highest civilian award in the United States

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
President Biden is expected to bestow the second-highest civilian award to members of the Capitol Police who defended the building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Biden is expected to give the awards in a ceremony at the White House on Friday, the two-year anniversary of the riot.

The Presidential Citizens Medal is the second-highest civilian award after the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The award is given to a US citizen "who has performed exemplary deeds or services for his or her country or fellow citizens."

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 15:  A 2012 Presidential Citizens Medal, the nation's second-highest civilian honor, that U.S. President Barack Obama will present to recepients is held in the East Room of the White House February 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. "Their selflessness and courage inspire us all to look for opportunities to better serve our communities and our country," Obama said about this year's recepients.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Citizens Medal to Susan Rescorla, wife of Richard Rescorla, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Trump presented the medal posthumously to Richard Rescorla, who helped save the lives of nearly 2,700 people at the World Trade Center on the morning of September 11, 2001. 

The honor will be bestowed posthumously on Brian Sicknick, an officer who was bear sprayed by members of the mob during the riots. 

Sicknick died of natural causes days after the incident.

According to a report from ABC News, the other Citizens Medal recipients include: Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, Capitol Police Officer Carolyn Edwards, retired Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, and retired Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 15: President Barack Obama presents Sharing and Caring Hands co-founder Mary Jo Copeland with the 2012 Presidential Citizens Medal at the White House on February 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/WireImage)

Mayor of Washington, D.C., Muriel Bowser told the House select committee investigating the Capitol riots that police had suffered "intelligence failures" due to believing the rioters would be sympathetic to law enforcement.

Bowser's reflections on the Jan. 6 riots have been made public in the recently released transcripts of committee hearings.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

