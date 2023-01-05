Biden expected to present Jan. 6 police officers with Presidential Citizens Medal: report

President Biden is expected to bestow the second-highest civilian award to members of the Capitol Police who defended the building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Biden is expected to give the awards in a ceremony at the White House on Friday, the two-year anniversary of the riot.

The Presidential Citizens Medal is the second-highest civilian award after the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The award is given to a US citizen "who has performed exemplary deeds or services for his or her country or fellow citizens."

The honor will be bestowed posthumously on Brian Sicknick, an officer who was bear sprayed by members of the mob during the riots.

Sicknick died of natural causes days after the incident.

According to a report from ABC News, the other Citizens Medal recipients include: Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, Capitol Police Officer Carolyn Edwards, retired Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, and retired Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.

Mayor of Washington, D.C., Muriel Bowser told the House select committee investigating the Capitol riots that police had suffered "intelligence failures" due to believing the rioters would be sympathetic to law enforcement.

Bowser's reflections on the Jan. 6 riots have been made public in the recently released transcripts of committee hearings.

