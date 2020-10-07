Sen. Cotton calls out Obama-Biden admin, Clinton on Russia collusion hoax

The declassification of former CIA director John Brennan's notes proves Hillary Clinton colluded with foreign entities to inject disinformation into the 2016 campaign, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

"Throughout the summer and fall of 2016, Hillary Clinton and the Democrats were accusing Donald Trump and his campaign of colluding with the Russians. We now know that that collusion hoax was false and that it was Hillary Clinton and the Democrats who were actually colluding with foreign intelligence officers," Cotton said.

The declassification of the documents revealed Brennan briefed former President Obama on Clinton’s purported “plan” to tie then-candidate Trump to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server” ahead of the 2016 presidential election, according to a source.

"I think you have to assume that Joe Biden knew and was in on this from the very beginning," Cotton said.

"[Clinton] hired a foreign spy, who had sources in Russia, probably Russian intelligence officers themselves, to dig up dirt on Donald Trump and to spread it around the American media. Of course, the Kremlin would have gotten wind of that effort by Christopher Steele, a former British spy to try to identify that information and, of course, they were trying to use that as a way to inject their own disinformation into the American political debate," the member of the Senate Intelligence Committee noted.

"The person and the campaign responsible for that is Hillary Clinton and the Democrats. Barack Obama knew about it as early as the summer of 2016. I think it's safe to say Joe Biden knew about it as well," he added.

After co-host Ainsley Earhardt told Cotton that ABC, NBC, and CBS failed to report the breaking news in their nightly newscast, he slammed the mainstream media.

"It's not surprising that the media wing of the Democratic Party is in overdrive to protect Joe Biden in a partisan cacoon over these last four weeks of the campaign. They've been waging a nonstop political battle against the president for five years, and they're not going to let up in the final four weeks of the campaign.," Cotton said.