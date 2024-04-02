Biden campaign believes president can flip Florida blue, citing Trump legal and financial woes

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

President Biden's campaign believes he can swing solidly red Florida into the blue.

The Biden team is claiming it can beat presumptive Republican nominee, former President Trump, due to his ongoing legal troubles and financial penalties.

"Make no mistake: Florida is not an easy state to win, but it is a winnable one for President Biden, especially given Trump’s weak, cash-strapped campaign, and serious vulnerabilities within his coalition," wrote Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez in a memo this week. Democratic coalitions are "growing and energized," according to the campaign.

Rodriguez went on to say that Florida is "a state where President Biden has a compelling story of results, Trump and Rick Scott’s extreme agenda is making Floridians’ lives worse, and the Democratic coalition is growing and energized," according to the report.

The Biden team's efforts to flip Florida will likely be an uphill battle – the Sunshine State has become a Republican stronghold in recent years, though it has a long history of changing color.

Throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, Florida was a solid Republican state that broke for GOP candidates in four straight presidential elections.

The state flipped blue for former President Bill Clinton in 1996, and has occasionally flip-flopped between the parties ever since.

Trump scored a narrow victory against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 with approximately 49% to Clinton's 48%.

Trump won Florida in the 2020 presidential election against Biden, snatching approximately 51% of votes compared to the Democrat's 48% – widening the gap between Republican and Democratic support in the state.