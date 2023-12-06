Expand / Collapse search
Biden calls on world to condemn Hamas sexual violence, blames terror group for collapse of cease-fire

President Biden cited witness accounts of rapes committed by Hamas and called on the world to condemn the atrocities

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
President Biden said Tuesday that Hamas had repeatedly raped women and mutilated their bodies during the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel, citing accounts from survivors and witnesses to the attacks.

While at a political fundraiser in Boston, the president called on the world to condemn the "unimaginable cruelty" of Hamas' sexual violence "without exception." 

"Reports of women raped — repeatedly raped — and their bodies being mutilated while still alive, of women's corpses being desecrated, Hamas terrorists inflicting as much pain and suffering on women and girls as possible and then murdering them. It is appalling," Biden said, according to Reuters.

Israeli police are investigating possible sexual crimes by some of the few hundred Hamas members that they arrested after the Oct. 7 attack. Israel's justice ministry said "victims were tortured, physically abused, raped, burned alive and dismembered."

WOMEN'S GROUPS FACE OUTRAGE FOR SILENCE ON HAMAS CRIMES: ‘IT’S TIME FOR PEOPLE TO SAY THIS IS WRONG'

President Biden Delivers Remarks At CS Wind Manufacturing Facility

President Biden speaks during an event at CS Wind in Pueblo, Colorado, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (Daniel Brenner/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In a statement on its Telegram channel, Hamas said it denounced Biden's "attempt to falsely accuse" its fighters of committing sexual violence and rape on Oct. 7.

The Palestinian terror group accused Biden and Israel of covering up war crimes in Gaza and spreading misinformation to sway public opinion.

HAMAS HOSTAGES DRUGGED BEFORE RELEASE TO ISRAL TO LOOK HAPPY: REPORT

An Israeli girl who was taken hostage by Hamas

Israeli girl captured by Hamas terrorists and taken into the Gaza Strip. (FOX News)

Israel put on an event at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday to expose the sexual violence against women that took place during the Oct. 7 attack. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres last week called for investigations into reports of rape and sexual assaults committed by Hamas after weeks of silence on the issue — which Israel harshly condemned. 

Israeli officers on Monday shared their experiences in recovering women’s bodies after the massacre on Oct. 7, showing girls with broken pelvises; women and girls without clothing and covered in blood; women and girls’ bodies with shooting wounds targeted at sexual organs; breast amputations; naked women and girls’ in showers with their hands tied behind their backs; additional amputation of genitalia and more.

SHERYL SANDBERG DEMANDS CONDEMNATION OF SEXUAL VIOLENCE AGAINST JEWISH WOMEN BY HAMAS

Israeli flag, photo of hostage

A woman holds a flag of Israel and a portrait of 13-year-old Alma, held hostage in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants in southern Israel, during a protest asking for the release of Israeli hostages in Tel Aviv on Nov. 25, 2023. (GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

"As a global community we must respond to weaponized sexual violence, wherever it happens, with absolute condemnation. There can be no justification and no excuses. Rape as a weapon of war is a crime against humanity," former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a pre-recorded video played at Israel's event. 

More than 700 ambassadors and diplomats, representatives of UN agencies, Jewish organizations, and civil society organizations attended the event Monday. 

On Tuesday, Biden also blamed Hamas for breaking a cease-fire agreement with Israel, telling donors the terrorist group's "refusal to release the remaining young women is what broke this deal." 

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman and Reuters contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

