Biden's words on migrant children without beds, soap could come back to haunt him

A dig from President Biden at his predecessor over conditions at migrant holding facilities in the United States could come back to haunt him.

Biden hammered Trump during the campaign over the conditions in which migrant children were kept.

"Trump's immigration policies are an assault on human dignity. We aren't a country that denies children soap and a toothbrush. This is not who we are," Biden wrote in a July 2019 tweet.

In 2019, then-candidate Biden went after then-President Donald Trump online over the conditions at detention centers holding migrant children as the Trump administration argued in defense of the facilities in federal court.

Biden wrote that Trump’s administration was "arguing" that the "detention centers" holding migrant children Biden claimed did not have "soap, toothbrushes or beds" were "‘safe and sanitary.’"

The president went on to call the Trump administration's defense of the facilities conditions "an all-out assault on human dignity and our standards as a nation."

"We must do better," wrote the president, whose previous administration implemented the controversial child migrant holding facilities.

But the Biden administration is now the one defending the conditions at facilities for unaccompanied child migrants.

Recent reports revealed that migrant children being held at a Border Patrol detention facility in Donna, Texas, were having to sleep on the floor and endure days without showering due to overcrowding.

The Border Patrol facility in Donna is designed to hold a maximum capacity of 250 migrants. Reports pegged the current number of residents at 1,800 migrants.

The U.S. is also facing a historic surge of migrants attempting to enter the country illegally at the couthern border — a situation that the Biden administration has refused to call a "crisis."

The massive influx of migrants prompted the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to ask for volunteers to help with the crisis.

A recent video posted to social media showed a line of migrants waiting on the other side of the Rio Grande in Texas as the crisis continues to grow.