Louisiana GOP lawmaker urges FEMA aid for 'hurricane' like ice storm as DHS shutdown drags on

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., is calling on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist northern Louisiana to recover from a recent ice storm while the partial government shutdown limits the agency’s operations.

"What I've been trying to share with people is that this was like a hurricane for North Louisiana. A hundred thousand people were without power, many over a week. Not only that, but people lost their lives," Letlow told Fox News Digital.

"We get a lot of attention in South Louisiana for hurricanes. People are very familiar with that, but North Louisiana just encountered a major ice storm. Louisiana is not known for its ice storms, so this is relatively new."

SENATE RACES TO AVERT THIRD SHUTDOWN AS DHS DEAL TAKES SHAPE

Letlow believes the agency can assist people in her district to clear fallen trees that have destroyed power lines, damaged homes and restricted mobility.

She said her own family has grappled with the storm's fallout.

"In my parents' own yard — they couldn't even get out of their driveway for over a week trying to handle all of these tree limbs that came down," Letlow said.

Her calls for assistance follow a letter from Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, urging the Trump administration to declare a state of emergency.

DHS SHUTDOWN DRAGS INTO 4TH DAY AS SENATE DEMOCRATS BLOCK FUNDING OVER ICE REFORMS

"I urge you to provide an expedited declaration in order to provide federal relief to these highly impacted communities. I anticipate that once we have the opportunity to fully assess damages around the state, a number of additional parishes will need federal assistance to allow them to recover from the disaster," Landry wrote.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which governs FEMA, went into a shutdown last week when lawmakers on Capitol Hill remained gridlocked over funding legislation for the agency over demands Democrats have made about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In the wake of two deadly confrontations between immigration enforcement and civilians in Minnesota, Democrats say they won’t vote to fund DHS unless they secure a list of 10 demands.

Among other elements, they include a ban on masks for ICE agents, an end to roaming patrols, stiffer warrant requirements, and visible identification.

Negotiations over those demands are still ongoing.

Like other agencies, FEMA has been restricted to operating only in situations where there is risk to life, according to testimony from the agency’s associate administrator, Gregg Phillips, before Congress earlier this month.

DEMS' DHS SHUTDOWN THREAT WOULD HIT FEMA, TSA WHILE IMMIGRATION FUNDING REMAINS INTACT

That creates an uncertain situation for states like Louisiana.

While most Louisianans are out of immediate danger from the storm, Letlow said the local communities are still at risk of future danger if power, transportation and communications aren’t restored.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"That gray area is very frightening. You know, one that we're not very familiar with. We're used to DHS being up and running," Letlow said.

"It's why people pay taxes. They should be able to rely on an agency like this. It is their sole purpose to come in and help communities recover. Hopefully the Democrats in the Senate will come to their senses and end this terrible shutdown, so FEMA can get back to work and start helping our communities in need," Letlow said.