Ex-Victoria's Secret CEO tells House investigators he was 'conned' by Epstein in closed-door deposition

The House Oversight Committee is hearing from a billionaire on Wednesday who was named one of Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirators by a 2019 FBI document.

Les Wexner is the latest person to be deposed in the House's investigation into the federal government's handling of Epstein's case.

He told House investigators that he was "conned" by the late pedophile and that he had no knowledge of or participation in his crimes, according to an opening statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Let me state from the start: I was naïve, foolish, and gullible to put any trust in Jeffrey Epstein. He was a con man. And while I was conned, I have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide. I completely and irrevocably cut ties with Epstein nearly twenty years ago when I learned that he was an abuser, a crook, and a liar," Wexner's statement read.

"I was never a participant nor coconspirator in any of Epstein’s illegal activities. To my enormous embarrassment and regret, I, like many others, was duped by a world-class con man. I cannot undo that part of my personal history even as I regret ever having met him."

He also said his "heart goes out" to the young women and girls who fell victim to Epstein over the years.

The billionaire fashion mogul painted himself as a husband, father, and grandfather who sought to live "in an ethical manner in line with my moral compass, devoting time and energy to my faith, my community, my business, my L Brands associates, and my family and friends."

Unlike most previous depositions, committee staff and lawmakers traveled to Ohio on Wednesday morning to depose Wexner in his home state.

A spokesperson for Wexner declined to comment on whether he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right to avoid answering questions. But his insight is likely to be key to unlocking information on just how Epstein obtained his vast wealth before dying by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019.

The 88-year-old businessman is the founder of L Brands, formerly called The Limited, through which he acquired well-known companies Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, Express, and Abercrombie & Fitch, among others.

He was also one of Epstein's first major clients as a financial advisor, with Epstein being granted power of attorney over Wexner's vast wealth.

Wexner also sold his Manhattan townhouse to Epstein, which was later discovered to be one of the locations where federal authorities accused Epstein of abusing young women and girls under 18.

He told House investigators that he was introduced to Epstein in the 1980s by a fellow executive, and that two subsequent people at his former employer Bear Stearns "endorsed Epstein without hesitation" as a financial advisor.

Wexner said Epstein was also "highly recommended" by Elie de Rothschild for work Epstein did for his family.

"At first, Epstein was unwilling to take me on as a client. In fact, for the first few years I was acquainted with him, Epstein offered me advice here and there while explaining that giving individual financial advice was not his focus and refusing to accept compensation. He said he was assisting me as a favor. Little did I realize that, from the very start, Epstein was conniving to gain my trust," Wexner said.

Wexner also claimed he began paying Epstein for his work as his wealth grew and signed over power of attorney to him while his own work was largely occupied by running his businesses. But he maintained he knew nothing of what he called Epstein's "double life."

"He was clever, diabolical, and a master manipulator. He was meticulous in revealing to me only glimpses into the life in which he was a sophisticated financial guru who consulted with heads of state, high-ranking politicians, royalty, university presidents, professors, CEOs, musicians, and other luminaries," Wexner said.

"While I did not socialize in Epstein’s social circle, he often told me about his famous acquaintances and important positions he held, and at times I experienced what seemed to be random chance encounters, probably orchestrated by Epstein, with prominent individuals who said they knew Epstein. Over the course of many years, he carefully used his acquaintance with important individuals to curate an aura of legitimacy that he then used to expand his network of acquaintances, and apparent credibility, even farther."

Wexner said Epstein "fully hid" his crimes and "knew that I never would have tolerated his horrible behavior," nor did he ever see Epstein in the company of a minor.

Wexner has never been criminally accused nor charged in relation to the late pedophile's crimes.

A letter from Wexner to his Wexner Foundation charity dated Aug. 7, 2019, said he ended his relationship with Epstein sometime after the first federal investigation into his crimes emerged nearly 20 years ago.

Wexner also accused Epstein of misusing his vast wealth.

"As the allegations against Mr. Epstein in Florida were emerging, he vehemently denied them. But by early fall 2007, it was agreed that he should step back from the management of our personal finances. In that process, we discovered that he had misappropriated vast sums of money from me and my family," read the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

"This was, frankly, a tremendous shock, even though it clearly pales in comparison to the unthinkable allegations against him now. With his credibility and our trust in him destroyed, we immediately severed ties with him. We were able to recover some of the funds."

Wexner is the fourth person appearing before the House Oversight Committee in its Epstein probe.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., previously oversaw the panel through the depositions of former Trump administration Attorney General Bill Barr, ex-Trump Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who was the U.S. attorney in Florida who signed off on Epstein's infamous 2008 non-prosecution agreement, and convicted Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell's deposition lasted less than an hour after she invoked the Fifth Amendment, refusing to answer questions unless she was granted clemency by President Donald Trump.