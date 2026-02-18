Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Justice Department

ATF seizes 36K guns as Trump administration shifts focus from Biden priorities to cartels, street crime

ATF moves from Biden-era regulatory priorities to targeting gang networks and transnational criminal organizations

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
close
Tren de Aragua behind some of the most ‘gruesome, heinous’ crimes under Biden admin: Stephen Miller Video

Tren de Aragua behind some of the most ‘gruesome, heinous’ crimes under Biden admin: Stephen Miller

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller slams Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker for refusing to cooperate with the Trump administration on cracking down on crime on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Federal agents seized more than 36,000 illegal firearms, including thousands bound for Mexico, since President Donald Trump took office, according to newly released figures by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The ATF also seized more than 2.3 million rounds of ammunition, saying Wednesday the illegal firearms and rounds originated with gang members and transnational criminal organizations, among others. The announcement marked a shift from the Biden administration's ATF, whose seizures focused on ghost guns, pistol braces and other regulatory priorities, in addition to illegal trafficking.

The Trump administration has focused its efforts on combating street crime, gang violence and drug cartels. ATF Deputy Director Robert Cekada said the agency was aggressively pursuing what he described as sprawling networks of both domestic and international criminal organizations and gangs who traffic illegal firearms in and out of the country.

TRUMP URGES DHS, ICE TO PUBLICIZE ARRESTS, SAYS CRACKDOWN IS 'SAVING MANY INNOCENT LIVES'

An image of confiscated firearms

An image of confiscated firearms (Department of Justice)

"Illegal crime guns increasingly originate from every state in the country. This is not a southwest border problem, it is a national threat," Cekada said in a statement. "ATF agents are aggressively targeting gangs, cartels, and transnational criminal organizations that illegally traffic firearms and turn American streets into war zones."

The ATF said its seizures included intercepting 4,359 guns and more than 648,000 rounds of ammunition that were headed for Mexico, where authorities said they would have been used by violent gangs and drug cartels.

Seized firearms at ATF Arizona

Seized firearms at ATF Arizona (Department of Justice)

The figures also showcase a key part of the ATF’s work — investigating gun trafficking and confiscating firearms from people illegally in possession of them.

Table of seized firearms

Table of seized firearms (Department of Justice)

ATF agents use ballistics and tracing databases and DNA evidence to investigate the guns’ origins with the aim of uncovering their supply chains and identifying potential offenders. The seized guns are typically returned to their rightful owners or eventually destroyed.

The surge in such seizures comes amid scrutiny over how the administration is balancing its enforcement authorities with Second Amendment protections.

Seized firearms at ATF Denver

Seized firearms at ATF Denver (Department of Justice)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trump administration recently drew criticism from gun rights groups after top officials initially justified immigration officers killing a Minnesota man because he appeared to be legally carrying a firearm. Likewise, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro recently warned that people who bring guns into Washington, D.C., were "going to jail," spurring backlash from Second Amendment advocates like Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fl., who said he brings a gun into D.C. weekly with a valid permit.

The ATF noted its agents were focused not on lawful gun commerce, but rather on traffickers who arm gang members, drug cartels, illegal immigrants, terrorist organizations and other people prohibited from owning guns.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue