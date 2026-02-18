Rubio announces designation for Nicaraguan prison official tied to alleged human rights violations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. took aim at Nicaragua's regime over alleged human rights violations, announcing a designation against a prison official.

"Today I’m designating Nicaraguan Prison Director Roberto Clemente Guevara Gómez for his involvement in gross violations of human rights," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on X. "We continue to call for accountability for the crimes committed by the Murillo-Ortega dictatorship and urge for the immediate, unconditional release of all unjustly detained political prisoners in Nicaragua."

The U.S. Embassy in Nicaragua also announced the designation, clarifying that it was done under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2024 "for his involvement in a gross violation of human rights of a political prisoner." The embassy added that the U.S. was calling for "the immediate, unconditional release of all unjustly detained political prisoners in Nicaragua."

In December, the embassy announced actions taken by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 in response to "Nicaragua’s acts, policies, and practices related to abuses of labor rights, abuses of human rights and fundamental freedoms, and dismantling of the rule of law." In making the decision, the USTR considered more than 2,000 public comments and consulted with government agency experts and USTR cleared advisors.

The move meant that starting Jan. 1, 2026, the U.S. would impose a phased-in tariff over the course of two years that would impact all Nicaraguan goods that "are not originating under the Dominican Republic-Central America-United States Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR)." The tariff started at 0% on Jan 1., 2026, and is set to grow to 10% by Jan. 1, 2027 and then 15% by Jan. 1, 2028, the embassy said, adding that any tariff would be imposed in addition to the existing 18% reciprocal tariff.

"Should Nicaragua show a lack of progress in addressing these issues, this timeline and these rates may be modified," the embassy added.

The Trump administration has taken tougher action in the Western Hemisphere in recent months, starting with the Jan. 3, 2026, capture of Venezuela's dictatorial leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department for comment.