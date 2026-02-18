Democrats' positivity about the party still in the dumps since Trump victory, poll finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Only around 7 out of 10 Democrats (70%) hold a favorable view of their political party, according to new polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Democrats’ favorability of their party stood at 85% in September 2024 but plummeted after President Donald Trump won the presidential election. By October 2025, just 67% of Democrats had a favorable view of their party, according to the poll.

Republicans are aiming to cling to their House and Senate majorities during the midterms later this year.

Around a quarter of Americans harbor a negative attitude about both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, according to the AP-NORC poll.

About half of U.S. adults only view one party positively, and only about 1 in 10 feel good about both parties.

The poll found that 30% of U.S. adults have a very unfavorable view of the Democratic Party, 24% have a somewhat unfavorable view, 8% have a very favorable view and 27% have a somewhat favorable view.

The GOP fared similarly: 35% of U.S. adults have a very favorable view, 18% have a somewhat favorable view, 15% have a very favorable view and 21% have a somewhat favorable view.

"Interviews for this survey were conducted between February 5 through February 8, 2026, with adults aged 18 and over representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia," the poll notes.

"The overall margin of sampling error is +/-3.9 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level," and the margin of sampling error for "Democrats, including leaners" is plus or minus 6 percentage points, the poll says.

