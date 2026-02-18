Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Democrats' positivity about the party still in the dumps since Trump victory, poll finds

Both parties are jockeying to win votes in the 2026 midterm election cycle

Only around 7 out of 10 Democrats (70%) hold a favorable view of their political party, according to new polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Democrats’ favorability of their party stood at 85% in September 2024 but plummeted after President Donald Trump won the presidential election. By October 2025, just 67% of Democrats had a favorable view of their party, according to the poll.

Republicans are aiming to cling to their House and Senate majorities during the midterms later this year.

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to the Fort Bragg U.S. Army base on Feb. 13, 2026, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.  (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Around a quarter of Americans harbor a negative attitude about both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, according to the AP-NORC poll.

About half of U.S. adults only view one party positively, and only about 1 in 10 feel good about both parties.

GOP elephant symbol

The elephant, a symbol of the Republican Party, on in a rug in the lobby of the Republican Party's headquarters in Washington.  (Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images)

The poll found that 30% of U.S. adults have a very unfavorable view of the Democratic Party, 24% have a somewhat unfavorable view, 8% have a very favorable view and 27% have a somewhat favorable view.

The GOP fared similarly: 35% of U.S. adults have a very favorable view, 18% have a somewhat favorable view, 15% have a very favorable view and 21% have a somewhat favorable view.

U.S. Capitol building

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Interviews for this survey were conducted between February 5 through February 8, 2026, with adults aged 18 and over representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia," the poll notes. 

"The overall margin of sampling error is +/-3.9 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level," and the margin of sampling error for "Democrats, including leaners" is plus or minus 6 percentage points, the poll says.

The Associated Press contributed to this report 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

