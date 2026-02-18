Mamdani plan pours millions into ‘racial equity’ offices and six-figure diversity jobs, cuts 5K NYPD jobs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Even as City Hall describes parts of its spending plan as "actions of last resort," Mayor Zohran Mamdani is steering millions into an expanding "racial equity" bureaucracy and six-figure diversity positions.

To finance the $127 billion agenda, the plan carries steep trade-offs — higher taxes on wealthy residents and corporations, a potential 9.5% property tax increase if state lawmakers decline to act and a 5,000-officer reduction in the New York City Police Department’s ranks.

Mamdani’s budget is far from inconsequential. In a city of nearly 9 million people that represents the center of global finance, his sweeping progressive agenda isn’t just a local policy shift — it’s a high-stakes experiment that could reshape the nation’s largest economy.

Under Mamdani’s plan, the city's Office of Racial Equity would receive $5.6 million annually, while the Commission on Racial Equity would be allocated $4.6 million — a combined total of $10.2 million. The new figure represents roughly a $3 million increase — or about a 42% jump — from the approximately $7.2 million allocated last year.

Together, the allocations support a growing racial equity apparatus within City Hall. The Office of Racial Equity, which employs a staff of 38, serves as the administration’s operational arm, coordinating and implementing racial equity policies across agencies.

The Commission on Racial Equity, made up of 16 paid roles, functions as a separate advisory and analytical body, conducting research, developing recommendations and providing oversight related to racial equity policy.

Beyond the $10.2 million allocated to the Office and Commission on Racial Equity, the budget also funds several high-level diversity positions across city agencies.

The Department of Education budgets more than $260,000 for a chief diversity officer. Meanwhile, at the Fire Department, three civilian chief diversity inclusion officer positions are funded at just over $301,000 in combined salaries, along with nearly $230,000 in associated overtime — bringing the civilian unit’s total to about $531,000.

The FDNY also funds a separate uniformed chief diversity inclusion officer position at just over $118,000, pushing the department’s total diversity leadership allocation to roughly $649,000.

Additionally, the city will funnel more than $835,000 for the "Commission on Gender Equity," an advisory body solely dedicated to analyzing legislation and developing public positions on gender-based equality.

Mamdani's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.