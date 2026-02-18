Expand / Collapse search
Former Rep MTG asserts that Americans don't want US war against Iran

Marjorie Taylor Greene asserts Americans voted for 'no more foreign wars' and ' no more regime change'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
JD Vance says Trump admin has many 'tools' to make sure Iran doesn't get nuclear weapon Video

JD Vance says Trump admin has many 'tools' to make sure Iran doesn't get nuclear weapon

Vice President JD Vance addresses progress made during the Trump administration's talks with Iran, a possible 2028 presidential run, AOC's fumbles in Munich, and more on 'The Story.'

As the possibility of U.S. military action against Iran looms, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene asserted in a post on X that Americans do not want the U.S. to wage war against the Islamic Republic.

"Americans do not want to go to war with Iran!!!" Greene exclaimed in the post.

"They want to be able to afford their lives and get ahead. They want to be happy and enjoy life. They want their government to put elite pedos in jail. And they voted for NO MORE FOREIGN WARS AND NO MORE REGIME CHANGE," she added.

IRAN SIGNALS NUCLEAR PROGRESS IN GENEVA AS TRUMP CALLS FOR FULL DISMANTLEMENT

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Greene, who had previously been a longtime, staunch supporter of President Donald Trump's, had a major falling out with the president last year and left office early last month in the middle of her House term.

TRUMP MAKES ENDORSEMENT IN CONTEST TO FILL HOUSE SEAT VACATED BY EX-ALLY MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei addresses the public on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution, according to Iranian state television in Tehran, Iran, on Feb. 9, 2026. (Iranian Leader Press Office/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Trump has been pressuring Iran to make a deal to give up its nuclear weapons ambitions.

After meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, Trump said in a Truth Social post that he "insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated."

"If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference," he wrote.

MTG CALLS TRUMP'S ENDORSEMENT OF SALAZAR ‘AN INSULT TO HIS BASE’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Feb. 11, 2026, in Washington D.C. (Avi Ohayon - GPO/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be. Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer — That did not work well for them. Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible," Trump declared in the post.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

