Former Rep MTG asserts that Americans don't want US war against Iran

As the possibility of U.S. military action against Iran looms, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene asserted in a post on X that Americans do not want the U.S. to wage war against the Islamic Republic.

"Americans do not want to go to war with Iran!!!" Greene exclaimed in the post.

"They want to be able to afford their lives and get ahead. They want to be happy and enjoy life. They want their government to put elite pedos in jail. And they voted for NO MORE FOREIGN WARS AND NO MORE REGIME CHANGE," she added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Greene, who had previously been a longtime, staunch supporter of President Donald Trump's, had a major falling out with the president last year and left office early last month in the middle of her House term.

Trump has been pressuring Iran to make a deal to give up its nuclear weapons ambitions.

After meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, Trump said in a Truth Social post that he "insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated."

"If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference," he wrote.

"If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be. Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer — That did not work well for them. Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible," Trump declared in the post.