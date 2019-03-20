Biden tells supporters he's planning 2020 presidential run: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden told a group of supporters on Tuesday that he is planning to run for president in the 2020 and needs help securing contributions from donors, according to a report.

Biden, who ranks high in polls among Democratic favorites, said he wanted to raise enough donations that were comparable to what Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., raised shortly after announcing their candidacy, a source knowledgeable on the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

Within 24 hours after launching his bid, O’Rourke had raised more than $6 million, while Sanders had amassed nearly the same amount in roughly the same timeframe. Biden told his supporters on Tuesday that his candidacy would be judged by how quickly it could raise donations, the Wall Street Journal reported.

But despite signs indicating that Biden is prepping for a presidential bid, he has yet to make a formal announcement. Biden seemingly slipped during a speech in Delaware on Saturday, telling the audience: “I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the --- anybody who would run.”

President Donald Trump on Monday morning pounced on the apparent gaffe, tweeting: “Joe Biden got tongue-tied over the weekend when he was unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for President. Get used to it, another low I.Q. individual!”