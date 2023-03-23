Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Biden on Affordable Care Act anniversary: Saving lives 'doesn't mean much to our Republican friends'

President Biden says today's Republicans are 'not your father's Republican Party'

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
WATCH LIVE: President Biden marks anniversary of Affordable Care Act

It's the 13th anniversary of the legislation, also known as Obamacare.

President Biden marked the anniversary of the singing of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act (ACA) on Thursday, and claimed that saving lives "doesn't mean much to our Republican friends."

Biden criticized "MAGA Republicans" for their opposition to the ACA at the White House event, which had former Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Vice President Kamala Harris and many other top-level Democrats in attendance.

"The Affordable Care Act has been law for 13 years. It has developed deep roots in this country," Biden said. "It has become a critical part of our healthcare and saving lives."

"We always talk about the cost, but it saved lives as well. Obviously that doesn't mean much to our Republican friends," he continued.

President Biden lashed out at Republicans on the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act signing, saying they don't care about "saving lives."

President Biden lashed out at Republicans on the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act signing, saying they don't care about "saving lives." (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Biden touted the Affordable Care Act to a room full of prominent Democrats on Thursday.

President Biden touted the Affordable Care Act to a room full of prominent Democrats on Thursday. (Getty)

Biden added that "MAGA Republicans" are intent on repealing the ACA, despite Biden's claims that it would have a "devastating impact" on Americans.

Earlier in the speech, Biden had been more friendly toward Republicans, saying there are some "good" ones, but then he stated that the party was largely "not your father's Republican Party" anymore.

Biden's ACA event came the same day as new polling showing that his approval rating has slipped to nearly its lowest point ever this month. An Associated Press-NORC poll has him at just 38% support among Americans, compared to his lowest-ever of 36% in July 2022.

The drop comes amid widespread economic fears arising from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank this month.

Biden himself appears unsure about whether he should remain president. While he and his office have long insisted that he "intends to run" in 2024, he has yet to make a formal campaign announcement. Many commentators expected him to formally enter the race shortly after his State of the Union address in February, but he has not done so.

Some members of the Democratic Party have expressed concern with his age, calling for younger blood to lead the party's ticket in 2024. Biden would be 82 by Inauguration Day in 2025.

Biden has not had a positive approval rating since August 2021. His numbers hit the lowest point of his presidency in July 2022 amid record high gas prices and inflation when approximately 57% disapproved of his job performance and just 36% approved.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

