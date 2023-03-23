Biden on Affordable Care Act anniversary: Saving lives 'doesn't mean much to our Republican friends'

President Biden marked the anniversary of the singing of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act (ACA) on Thursday, and claimed that saving lives "doesn't mean much to our Republican friends."

Biden criticized "MAGA Republicans" for their opposition to the ACA at the White House event, which had former Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Vice President Kamala Harris and many other top-level Democrats in attendance.

"The Affordable Care Act has been law for 13 years. It has developed deep roots in this country," Biden said. "It has become a critical part of our healthcare and saving lives."

"We always talk about the cost, but it saved lives as well. Obviously that doesn't mean much to our Republican friends," he continued.

Biden added that "MAGA Republicans" are intent on repealing the ACA, despite Biden's claims that it would have a "devastating impact" on Americans.

Earlier in the speech, Biden had been more friendly toward Republicans, saying there are some "good" ones, but then he stated that the party was largely "not your father's Republican Party" anymore.

Biden's ACA event came the same day as new polling showing that his approval rating has slipped to nearly its lowest point ever this month. An Associated Press-NORC poll has him at just 38% support among Americans, compared to his lowest-ever of 36% in July 2022.

The drop comes amid widespread economic fears arising from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank this month.

Biden himself appears unsure about whether he should remain president. While he and his office have long insisted that he "intends to run" in 2024, he has yet to make a formal campaign announcement. Many commentators expected him to formally enter the race shortly after his State of the Union address in February, but he has not done so.

Some members of the Democratic Party have expressed concern with his age, calling for younger blood to lead the party's ticket in 2024. Biden would be 82 by Inauguration Day in 2025.

