Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden approval rating sinks once again, nearly matches lowest-ever rating

Americans fear economic collapse after the downfall of SVB and Signature Bank

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News

ma

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 23 Video

President Biden's approval rating sank to nearly its lowest point ever in March, as the U.S. economy threatened disaster amid bank collapses and other economic struggles.

Biden's approval rating currently sits at just 38%, a significant drop from his 45% approval in February, according to a new poll from the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research (AP-NORC). The drop comes amid the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in recent weeks, compounding existing fears of a recession.

"If Biden is doing his job, why in a state like this can you see people really suffering?" Theresa Ojuro, a 29-year-old doctoral student in New York, told the AP, saying she expected "just a little bit more stability with the economy."

AP-NORC conducted the poll from March 16-20. Researchers interviewed 1,081 U.S. adults, and the study reports a margin of error of 4%.

OVER 100 GROUPS BACK MANCHIN, GOP PLAN TO BLOCK BIDEN'S ‘WOKE’ ESG INVESTING RULE

President Biden's popularity has fallen to nearly its lowest point ever this month as bank collapses feed fear of economic trouble.

President Biden's popularity has fallen to nearly its lowest point ever this month as bank collapses feed fear of economic trouble. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)

Biden struggling 'on all fronts' as approval rating slips to 41%: Grace Curley Video

BIDEN REPEATEDLY FELL SHORT OF PROMISES HE MADE IN 2022 STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

Biden himself appears unsure about whether he should remain president. While he and his office have long insisted that he "intends to run" in 2024, he has yet to make a formal campaign announcement. Many commentators expected him to formally enter the race shortly after his State of the Union address in February, but he has not done so.

Some members of the Democratic Party have expressed concern with his age, calling for younger blood to lead the party's ticket in 2024. Biden would be 82 by Inauguration day in 2025.

Biden has nOt had a positive approval rating since August 2021. His numbers hit the lowest point of his presidency in July 2022 amid record high gas prices and inflation when approximately 57% disapproved of his job performance and just 36% approved.

President Biden, left, has suffered scandals and a weak economy during his time in office.

President Biden, left, has suffered scandals and a weak economy during his time in office. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden shares his low approval rating with his predecessor, former President Trump. Like Biden, Trump's approval rating hovered in the high 30s and low 40s throughout his presidency.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics