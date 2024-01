Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A federal jury decided former President Trump must pay E. Jean Carroll more than $83 million in damages after he denied allegations he raped her in the 1990s.

The jury decided Trump must pay $18.3 million in compensatory damages, and $65 million in punitive damages.

Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan announced the jury's verdict Friday.

TRUMP DEFENDS HIMSELF ON THE STAND, BLASTS E JEAN CARROLL TRIAL: 'THIS IS NOT AMERICA'

A federal jury in New York City decided last year that Trump was not liable for rape but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The former president was ordered to pay $5 million in that trial.

"Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party," Trump posted on his TRUTH Social shortly after the verdict was read. "Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights."

Trump added: "THIS IS NOT AMERICA!"

Carroll, who alleged that Trump raped her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store across from Trump Tower in Manhattan sometime in 1996, was seeking $12 million.

Trump, the 2024 GOP frontrunner, has repeatedly and vehemently denied the allegation. His denial resulted in Carroll slapping Trump with a defamation lawsuit, claiming that his response caused harm to her reputation.

The jury found Carroll was injured as a result of statements Trump made while in the White House in June 2019.

The jury awarded Carroll $7.3 million in compensatory damages, other than the reputational repair program, and $11 million in damages for the reputational repair program. The jury found Trump’s statements were made to harm Carroll and awarded her $65 million in punitive damages. In total, the jury said Carroll should be paid $83.3 million.

Trump took the stand briefly on Thursday in his defense.

First, Trump was asked whether he saw his deposition played in court, to which he replied: "Yes."

Second, he was asked if he stands by his statements in the deposition, to which he replied: "100 percent. Yes."

And third, he was asked if he ever threatened Carroll in his tweets and social media posts.

"No," Trump said. "I was only defending myself from what I believe was a false allegation."

The judge struck statements from Trump that went beyond a yes or no answer.

On the way out of the courtroom, Trump repeatedly said: "This is not America."

Trump and his legal team insist that Carroll's allegations are fabricated, with the former president's initial reaction including an accusation that Carroll was motivated by wanting to sell copies of her book.

Trump has repeatedly told Fox News Digital that he has "absolutely no idea who this woman is."

Trump, on his Truth Social account on Friday after closing arguments, posted that Judge Kaplan "refuses to allow the Anderson Cooper Interview on CNN of E. Jean Carroll wherein Carroll says, ‘Rape is sexy,' and numerous other things that totally exonerate me." Trump was referring to possible evidence being introduced in the trial.

"Judge Kaplan is refusing me my Constitutional Right to Due Process, to defend myself against this False Accusation," Trump wrote. "This is a one-sided trial, where the other side is allowed everything, and we are allowed nothing. He is an extremely abusive individual, the likes of which few have seen before!"

Trump, also on his Truth Social account last week, posted images of Carroll’s tweets dating back to 2015. In one image, Carroll wrote: "How do you know your ‘unwanted sexual advance’ is unwanted, until you advance it?"

Trump also posted that Carroll "has been ‘all over the place’ on the timing of this alleged ‘incident,’ which never took place, and is being coached by Lunatic Radical Left Democrat operative attorney, Roberta Kaplan, who has sued me before, and just lost."

"I am the only one who has been injured by this attempted EXTORTION," Trump posted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.