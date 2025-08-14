American history won't be displayed 'in a woke manner' at Smithsonian, Trump says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Smithsonian museums must represent the U.S. in a "fair" manner and portray both the good and the bad of American history, according to President Donald Trump.

Trump made his comments after the White House sent a letter to the Smithsonian Tuesday unveiling plans to conduct a review of its museums and exhibits in preparation for the 250th birthday of the United States in 2026.

"We want the museums to treat our country fairly," Trump told reporters Thursday. "We want their museums to talk about the history of our country in a fair manner, not in a woke manner or in a racist manner, which is what many of them, not all of them, but many of them are doing."

"Our museums have an obligation to represent what happened in our country over the years. Good and bad," Trump said. "But what happened over the years in an accurate way."

The Smithsonian told Fox News Digital it was reviewing the Trump administration's letter and would work with the White House, Congress and its governing Board of Regents moving forward.

"The Smithsonian’s work is grounded in a deep commitment to scholarly excellence, rigorous research and the accurate, factual presentation of history," the Smithsonian said in a statement.

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, weighed in on the matter earlier Thursday, saying left-wing activists had "obscenely defaced" the museum.

"The Smithsonian is supposed to be a global symbol of American strength, culture and prestige," Miller posted to X Thursday. "A place for families and children to celebrate American history and greatness. Instead, the exhibits have clearly been taken over by leftwing activists who have used the Smithsonian as yet one platform to endlessly bash America and rewrite / erase our magnificent story.

"These activists have obscenely defaced this beloved institution," Miller added. "The Trump Administration will proudly and diligently restore the patriotic glory of America and ensure the Smithsonian is a place that once more inspires love and devotion to this nation, especially among our youngest citizens."

The White House’s initial letter to the Smithsonian Tuesday said the review would evaluate social media, exhibition text and educational materials. This would be done to "assess tone, historical framing, and alignment with American ideals," the letter said.

"This initiative aims to ensure alignment with the President’s directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions," the letter said.

The review will focus on the following museums: the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of Natural History, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Museum of the American Indian, the National Air and Space Museum, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the National Portrait Gallery and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.

Trump has taken previous steps to alter what content is shown in the Smithsonian museums and signed an executive order in March that placed Vice President JD Vance in charge of overseeing the removal of programs or exhibits that "degrade shared American values, divide Americans based on race, or promote programs or ideologies inconsistent with Federal law and policy."

Vance has already moved to shake things up at the Smithsonian.

Artist Amy Sherald canceled an exhibit scheduled to arrive at the Smithsonian in September that included a portrait of a transgender Statue of Liberty at the National Portrait Gallery after Vance claimed the show featured woke and divisive content, Fox News Digital first reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.