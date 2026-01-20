Eric Holder claims Trump is trying to ‘re-segregate’ America in MLK speech meltdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Obama-era Attorney General Eric Holder slammed the Trump administration as working to allegedly "re-segregate" the United States in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day speech that also took aim at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) presence on U.S. streets.

"We are experiencing unprecedented mid-decade gerrymandering attempts to disproportionately disenfranchise Black and brown voters as the president desperately clings to power like an insecure dictator," Holder said Monday. "There is a concerted effort to re-segregate America."

The longtime ally of former President Barack Obama delivered remarks in Washington, D.C., Monday at the Annual MLK Day Legislative Breakfast. Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton joined him on the stage as he unleashed on the Trump administration.

"We are witnessing the weaponization of the Department of Justice by the president and his lackeys to silence his critics and to intimidate voters," he continued. "We are observing gestapo tactics by federal immigration law enforcement in Minnesota as well as around the country."

"You all remember the name Renee Good. And you say her name, you say her name," Holder continued.

Democrats across the country have spoken out against the Trump administration's deportation efforts of illegal immigrants for the past year, accusing federal law enforcement of terrorizing communities with their presence and arrests. Rhetoric against ICE and other federal officers heightened in January when an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Federal officials said Good attempted to use her vehicle as a weapon against the ICE agent, defending the officer's actions of opening fire on the woman. Democrats and critics of the immigration policies have described Good's death as a "murder" at the hands of the government, heightening protests in Minneapolis and elsewhere.

"As dark as things may seem now, we must remember that every generation has been similarly tested, and each time Americans face really a critical question: Do we sit back and hope that help comes along, or do we stand together and fight? Fight for what we believe," Holder continued in his Monday remarks.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Holder's office for additional comment Tuesday morning and has not received a reply.

Federal law enforcement officers converged on Minneapolis at the start of the new year as a sweeping fraud scandal rocked the state. Dozens of people, most of whom are from the Somali community, have been arrested over alleged involvement in the schemes where suspects falsely claimed federal reimbursements — totaling what federal prosecutors believe is at least $1 billion in fraud.

Days later, Good was shot and sparked an increase of protests in the Twin Cities, including agitators disrupting worship services at a church Sunday.

"There is no low these radical leftists won’t stoop to," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital Monday morning of the church protests. "Jacob Frey and Tim Walz have whipped these rioters into a frenzy and turned them loose to wreak havoc on Minneapolis."

"Frey and Walz should be ashamed for inciting such chaos, but the Trump Administration will continue enforcing the law," she added.

Minnesota’s sprawling fraud scandal started reshaping the state’s political landscape earlier in January, when Gov. Tim Walz announced he would not run again for governor as questions mounted about oversight breakdowns during his tenure. Walz said the scheme unfolded on his watch and took ownership of the scandal, but argued Republicans were "sensationalizing" the fallout.

Walz notably ran as former Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 running mate, with Holder leading the vetting process of Harris' potential picks and ultimately giving the Minnesota governor his seal of approval. Holder celebrated from the campaign trail that year of Walz's background that there was "nothing … of any substance that was missed by our vetting team."

A source with knowledge of Walz's vetting process previously told Fox News Digital that the fraud investigation was included in the vetting process, as details had already emerged during the governor's 2022 re-election race.

"Governor Walz's Department of Education had been in contact with the FBI regarding investigations into organizations diverting funds from child nutrition programs," the source explained. "This issue was not a factor in the 2024 presidential campaign, nor did Kamala Harris's vice presidential choice ultimately prove to be a negative factor in the race."