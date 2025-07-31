Biden to headline National Bar Assn gala despite son Hunter’s disbarment, along with Crockett, Tish James

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Joe Biden will speak Thursday at the National Bar Association’s 100th annual gala at the Hyatt in Chicago, two months after son Hunter agreed to a voluntary disbarment stemming from drug use and alleged gun law violations.

Joe Biden’s speech will be the highlight of the evening, while the event’s overall keynote is slated to be NFL Chicago Bears CEO Kevin Warren.

Among the featured speakers are a host of high-profile Black lawyers, including far-left Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, MSNBC pundit Joy-Ann Reid and New York Attorney General Tish James.

"President Biden’s life and leadership reflect an unwavering commitment to the rule of law and the promise of justice for all," National Bar Association president Wiley Adams said in a statement.

HUNTER BIDEN RAGES AGAINST ‘F---ING THUG’ TRUMP, INVOKES KKK IN IMMIGRATION RANT

"[I]t is not only historic but also deeply meaningful to have the 46th President of the United States join us in honoring the transformative power of the law—and the enduring fight to protect our democracy," he said.

The organization, now based in Washington, D.C., was formed in Iowa at a time when the predominant American Bar Association barred Black attorneys from joining its ranks.

Its approximately 66,000 members advocate for civil rights, diversity in the legal profession as well as equitable access to the law.

The National Bar Association said Biden’s appearance "underscores his ongoing efforts to strengthen the rule of law, defend voting rights, and support historically marginalized communities."

DNC VICE CHAIR COMPARES TRUMP TO NOTORIOUS SEGREGATIONISTS DURING HEATED TOWN HALL EVENT WITH BETO O'ROURKE

The president will take the stage the same month his son has made waves in the public eye.

Earlier in July, Hunter Biden sat for a marathon interview from the Delaware Valley, in which he attacked President Donald Trump and many top Democratic figures, including David Axelrod, and spoke about his former addiction to crack cocaine.

In a case that occurred in the same area where the interview took place, a gun registered to Hunter Biden had been found in a dumpster a short distance from the A.I. duPont school in Greenville, Del.

Hallie Biden, widow of former Delaware Attorney General Joseph Beau Biden III and then-girlfriend of Hunter Biden, discovered the gun in her boyfriend’s possession and disposed of it there.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Edward Banner of Newport, Del., had been rummaging through the dumpster for bottle deposits to cash-in and discovered the gun. He was later called to testify in the case.

During the registration of that weapon, Hunter Biden swore on a federal form that he was not actively using controlled substances – a declaration that led to a criminal case in Wilmington that eventually led to his disbarment.

In June 2024, District of Columbia Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby signed an order automatically suspending his license to practice law in Washington.

Hunter Biden filed a sealed affidavit in April consenting to his disbarment, which avoided a court hearing on the matter.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.