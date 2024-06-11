Biden 2023 interview where he says his son 'did nothing wrong' resurfaces after guilty verdict

President Biden's remarks during an interview last year in which he said he trusts his son, Hunter, had social media users reacting Tuesday, hours after the younger Biden was convicted on all charges in a gun case.

Biden spoke with MSNBC on a variety of issues during an interview that aired on May 5, 2023. In the last seconds of the interview on "The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle," Biden was asked how potential criminal charges against Hunter Biden would impact his presidency.

"First of all, my son's done nothing wrong," Biden answered. "I trust him. I have faith in him and it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him."

On Tuesday, a jury in Delaware convicted Hunter Biden of lying on a federal firearm form in October 2018 when he was asked if he was an unlawful user of a firearm or addicted to controlled substances during a gun purchase.

One social media user reacting to the video clip simply posted: "Ooops."

"Hunter is the smartest man he knows!" wrote another.

"Biden really is the opposite of Trump: he gets everything wrong," another wrote.

On Tuesday, President Biden stood behind his son after the verdict was delivered.

"As I said last week, I am the president, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today," Biden said. "So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery."

Biden has repeatedly said he would not use the powers of the presidency to pardon a guilty verdict for his son. He seemed to stand by that vow in his statement, saying he "will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal."

Biden flew to Delaware on Tuesday evening to meet with his son. In a separate case in California, Hunter Biden faces tax fraud charges for not paying $1.4 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.