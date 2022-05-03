Obamas weigh in on leaked Roe v. Wade opinion: would reverse ‘nearly 50 years of precedent’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have weighed in on the leaked Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, saying such a move would relegate an individual’s freedoms "to the whims of politicians and ideologues."

The Obamas said that overturning the landmark 1973 case would reverse "nearly 50 years of precedent." The case, they said, recognized a freedom enshrined in the 14th Amendment that requires all of us to "enjoy a sphere of our lives that isn’t subject to meddling from the state."

That sphere includes personal decisions, "including who we sleep with, who we marry, whether or not to use contraception, and whether or not to bear children," the Obamas said.

A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark 1973 case, Roe v. Wade, was published Monday evening by Politico.

Though the draft is not final, and Roe remains the law of the land, the news has swept the country into a frenzy or what it could mean for the future of abortion rights.

The Obamas said that the leaked draft decision does not seek to balance personal freedoms with circumstances where government intervention – like child abuse – is in everyone’s best interest.

"Instead, it simply forces folks to give up any constitutionally recognized interest in what happens to their body once they get pregnant," the Obama's said.

The Obamas concluded their statement by asking abortion advocates who may be discouraged to think about those who would be most impacted if abortion were made illegal.

"Think of any of the hundreds of thousands of women each year who deserve the dignity and freedom of making a decision that is right for their bodies and their circumstances," they wrote. "You might be one of those people. Or you might know some of them by name. If you don’t ask yourself if you everyone’s whole story."