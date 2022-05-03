Who is the Supreme Court marshal who will investigate draft opinion leak?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts announced Tuesday that he has called upon the Supreme Court marshal to investigate the leak of a draft opinion in an abortion case before the court.

So who is the Supreme Court marshal and what do they do?

The current marshal is Colonel Gail A. Curley, whose appointment was announced May 3, 2021, before she took on the role officially on June 21.

"As Marshal, Col. Curley will serve as the Court's chief security officer, facilities administrator, and contracting executive, managing approximately 260 employees, including the Supreme Court Police Force, which provides security for the Justices, Court staff, visitors, the building, and surrounding grounds," the Supreme Court said in a press release upon her appointment. "Col. Curley will call the Supreme Court to order in argument sessions, maintaining order and decorum during Court proceedings."

According to the court's website, these responsibilities also include maintenance of the court building and being the court's timekeeper, notifying lawyers of their time limits.

Curley was previously chief of the National Security Law Division for the Army's Office of The Judge Advocate General.

Curley is just the eleventh marshal in the Supreme Court's history. The first was Richard Parsons, who served from 1867 to 1872. Most Supreme Court marshals have served for much longer, such as the previous marshal, Pamela Talkin, who served from 2001 to 2020.