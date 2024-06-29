Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial board calls for Biden to drop out 'for the good of the nation'

The newspaper said that Biden failed to communicate his vision for America during the debate

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
Democrats now face a hard choice.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) is calling for President Biden to step out of the presidential election after his debate debacle on Thursday night.

The AJC Editorial Board is publishing a front page editorial Sunday arguing that Biden should bow out of the election "for the good" of the country and to defeat former President Trump.

"The shade of retirement is now necessary for President Biden," the board wrote.

Joe Biden

An Axios report explained that Americans were so shocked by Biden's debate performance because they're more used to seeing a more competent version of him. (Getty Images)

Biden, they argued, failed to convey a "competent and coherent vision for the future of America" at the first presidential debate in Atlanta on Thursday.

"He failed to outline the most fundamental aspects of his platform," they wrote. "He failed to take credit for the significant accomplishments of his 3½ years in office. And he failed to counter the prevarications of an opponent, who, according to CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, lied 30 times during the course of the debate, approximately once every 90 seconds of his allotted time."

Biden and Trump at the debate

President of the United States Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump participate in the first Presidential Debate at CNN Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on June 27, 2024. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This is the second newspaper editorial board to call on President Biden to remove himself from the race. The New York Times called for Biden to drop out of the race Friday.

