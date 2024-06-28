Biden's inner circle silent as party reels following 'embarrassing' debate performance

President Biden's inner circle is nowhere to be found following what has been described as an "embarrassing" and "disastrous" performance by the incumbent Democrat during Thursday's presidential debate.

Biden was widely panned by media figures and politicians immediately after the debate for his "weak" sounding voice and "old" appearance, as well as for "failing" to convince Americans he has the stamina and ability to serve another four years in the White House.

Fox News Digital reached out to some of Biden's closest confidants for their response to calls for him to be replaced as the party's presidential candidate, but none stepped up to defend the president or offer any reaction to the debate.

The list of Biden's inner circle that has so far also not made any public comment following the debate includes, former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who led debate preparations, his successor, Jeff Zients, senior campaign advisor Anita Dunn, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Counselor to the President Steven Richetti, and a number of others.

Each were part of the group of at least 16 current and former aides assisting with Biden's debate preparations, which took place over a period of a week at Camp David in Maryland.

Vulnerable Democrats running in tight Senate and House races across the country also stayed silent concerning the debate, and largely didn't respond to Fox News Digital's questions surrounding calls for Biden to step aside.

Biden did, however, get some support from former President Obama, who still admitted he had a "bad" debate.

In a message on X, Obama conceded that his former vice president failed to deliver a strong showing for the Democratic Party and the American people.

"Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself," Obama wrote.

He continued to deride former President Trump and prop up Biden, writing, "Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn't change that, and it's why so much is at stake in November."