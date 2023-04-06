Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Atlanta DA investigating Trump in Georgia fires back after former president's criticism: 'Ridiculous'

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating Trump in Atlanta, Georgia

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis dismissed former President Donald Trump's claim she is "racist."

Trump criticized Willis on Wednesday in a Truth Social post, which came after he was arraigned in New York City and pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

"The Racist District Attorney in Atlanta, Fani T. Willis, one of the most dangerous and corrupt cities in the U.S., is now calling the Georgia Legislature, of course, RACIST, because they want to make it easier to remove and replace local rogue prosecutors who are incompetent, racist, or unable to properly do their job," Trump said. "This is a great development for Georgia, but also other parts of the Country. Congratulations to the Georgia Legislature for having the courage to act boldly, fairly, and fast!"

On Tuesday night during a speech at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said "In the wings, they’ve got a local racist Democrat district attorney in Atlanta who is doing everything in her power to indict me over an absolutely perfect phone call."

Fani Willis, the District Attorney of Fulton County, Georgia inside her office chambers in the Fulton County Justice Center Tower in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Fani Willis, the District Attorney of Fulton County, Georgia inside her office chambers in the Fulton County Justice Center Tower in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Walter Banks)

In an interview with WSB-TV, Willis said, "I don’t have any comment on what his opinions are of my investigation."

Willis further addressed Trump calling her "racist," saying it doesn't concern her. 

People walk across the bridge outside The Fulton County Court House on Sept. 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Ga.

People walk across the bridge outside The Fulton County Court House on Sept. 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Ga. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

"It’s ridiculous in nature, but I support his right to be protected by the First Amendment and say what he likes," Willis said. "People have that right to say whatever they choose to say as long as it does not rise to the level of threats against myself, against my staff, or against my family."

At the center of the investigation being pursued by Willis is a leaked phone call reported by the Washington Post made by Trump in January 2021 with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

"All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state," Trump said to Raffensperger, according to the report. 

