Ashley St. Clair files paternity lawsuit against Elon Musk seeking full custody of 5-month-old baby

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair filed a petition on Friday to legally recognize tech billionaire Elon Musk as her child's father and seek full custody.

The legal action comes weeks after the 26-year-old posted on X that she had the child allegedly fathered by Musk in secret five months ago.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world," St. Clair wrote in the post. "Elon Musk is the father."

According to a paternity petition filed in the New York Supreme Court, St. Clair alleges the pair got into a romantic relationship in May 2023, and conceived a child in January 2024, in St. Barts.

She noted she did not have sex with any other man when the child was conceived, according to court documents.

St. Clair said after giving birth in September 2024, she sent him a photo of herself and the infant, to which he allegedly responded "I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend" and later admitted to being the child's father in a conversation surrounding safety concerns.

"If I make a mistake on security, [redacted] will never know his father," a text supposedly sent from Musk to St. Clair read.

St. Clair also claims Musk acknowledged the sexual relationship in a Nov. 24, 2024, text that read, "I want to knock you up again," and in a Feb. 2, 2025, text that read, "well, we do have a legion of kids to make."

Photos included in the petition allegedly show Musk holding a baby while on his cellphone, along with screenshots of what appear to be messages between the couple.

Court documents state Musk has only visited the child three times, has not been involved in his care, and has not asked for custody.

"I am, and always have been, the only parent and caretaker that R.S.C. has known," St. Clair wrote in the petition. "I schedule and take him to all his medical appointments. I am the only parent who cares for him on a daily basis. I feed him, bathe him, and ensure that all his physical and emotional needs are met."

She added Musk hasn't seen his alleged son since November, during a 30-minute visit.

Musk allegedly never asked to see the child on any other occasion, and did not bring up the child without St. Clair's prompting, and never asked for photos or checked in after doctor appointments, according to court documents.

Her attorneys claim they attempted to resolve the paternity issue privately, but Musk was not responsive.

If paternity is found, St. Clair, a conservative children's book author who previously worked for the satirical news site The Babylon Bee, would be the mother of Musk's 13th child.

Musk, who recently took charge of President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has not publicly commented on the matter, but did respond to a post from an X user stating St. Clair "plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare Elon Musk."

Musk wrote, "Whoa," in response.

St. Clair quickly shot back at Musk's comment, saying she had been trying to reach him and would like a response instead of him "publicly responding to smears."

Her attorneys released a statement noting a tabloid reporter, who "repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family," made it impossible to address the paternity issues confidentially.

"We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share," according to the statement.

FOX Business reported Claire Boucher, a singer known as Grimes, filed a similar petition in October 2023 against Musk in California "to establish parental relationship" over her three children.

Unlike St. Clair's petition and Boucher's petition were not publicly viewable.

The dispute was settled in Texas in August, Business Insider reported.

However, Boucher took to X on Thursday claiming one of their children was suffering a medical emergency, and she could not reach Musk, the New York Post reported.

"I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap, so I need him to f--king respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at," the post read, according to the outlet.

Boucher's posts about the situation have since been deleted, according to The Post.

Musk could not be reached for a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

