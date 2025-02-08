Elon Musk slams 'mean' podcast hosts for calling DOGE employees 'arrogant little pr---s' among other things

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leader Elon Musk slammed podcast hosts and frequent CNN "experts" Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway via X Saturday, claiming the pair are "cruel, mean and deceitful human beings" who are "threatening" young DOGE professionals.

Tech journalist Kara Swisher and NYU professor Scott Galloway, who host the podcast "Pivot," said in a recent episode they want to see Democratic governors arrest DOGE employees, claiming the team is attempting a coup.

While acknowledging DOGE has the authority to conduct actions ordered by President Donald Trump, Swisher said she didn't like that the team included many young professionals, whom she called "children" and "arrogant little pr---s."

USAID HAS 'DEMONSTRATED PATTERN OF OBSTRUCTIONISM,' CLAIMS TOP DOGE REPUBLICAN IN LETTER TO RUBIO

"These idiots, these children, these arrogant little pr---s - come in and say, 'We're going to call the federal marshals, or the President has ordered you to step aside," Swisher said of DOGE sweeping into more than a dozen federal agencies.

DOGE was launched to root out wasteful spending in the government and has nearly closed the entire U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Galloway added he wanted to know the names of the employees so Democratic governors could do "everything in [their] power" to "put them in prison."

'VIPER'S NEST': USAID ACCUSED OF CORRUPTION, MISMANAGEMENT LONG BEFORE TRUMP ADMIN TOOK AIM

"I think what [they are] doing is trespassing," Galloway told Swisher. "I think this is a coup. … Just because [an] insurrectionist was elected, I don't believe this is legal. … I'm going to hold the people accountable who are trespassing and a part of a coup accountable."

Democratic attorneys general from 19 states filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over DOGE access to sensitive, personal data belonging to Americans at the Treasury Department.

New York Judge Paul Engelmayer issued an order barring Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent from giving DOGE access to the department's financial data.

However, Galloway advised going "full gangster" and tracking down where the federal employees live.

"Here are their names, here are their faces," Galloway said. "And we have contacted the local authorities where these kids live, these young adults, and we are going to hold them accountable."

Musk wrote on X that Galloway and Swisher were "threatening talented, young software engineers."

ELON MUSK DUNKS ON SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, DECLARING 'HYSTERICAL REACTIONS' DEMONSTRATE DOGE'S IMPORTANCE

He added the engineers "gave up high compensation for death threats" to help the American people.

"Shame on Swisher & Galloway, cruel, mean & deceitful human beings that they are," Musk wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over the last few weeks, CNN quoted Swisher multiple times discussing Musk.

Headlines included, "‘He’s making trouble anywhere’: Swisher on Musk feuding with world leaders"; "Kara Swisher has theory on why Musk is hiring young men to work at DOGE"; and "Swisher says Musk is bashing Trump’s AI project because he’s not part of it."