Arizona prosecutor issues warning ahead of Charlie Kirk memorial with Trump, Vance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell warned that no illegal activity at Sunday's memorial for Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., will be tolerated.

Mitchell’s comments come as an estimated 100,000 attendees are expected at the service, which will feature speakers including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. THe federal government has deemed it a Level 1 Special Event, the same categorization as the Super Bowl, and requiring extensive federal interagency support to ensure security.

"This moment calls for Maricopa County to step up and show the nation—and the world—that we value dignity, civility, and the rule of law. We can be role models that even in times of grief and disagreement, our community is united in its commitment to free speech without violence or lawlessness," Mitchell said in a statement posted to X on Friday.

CHARLIE KIRK'S MEMORIAL: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE EVENT IN ARIZONA

"Let me be clear: my office will defend the rights of those who come to mourn or protest peacefully. Anyone who chooses to break the law—through violence, destruction of property, or obstruction— will be held accountable," she added.

"Let us honor Charlie Kirk's memory and the blessings of liberty not with division or disruption, but with peace and respect for others," she further stated.

The Secret Service said Saturday that an armed man with a knife and a firearm managed to get inside the stadium. He was taken into custody and faces charges of impersonating an officer, a felony, and carrying a weapon where one was not permitted, a misdemeanor, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

CHARLIE KIRK FUNERAL RECEIVES HIGHEST SECURITY DESIGNATION FROM FEDERAL OFFICIALS AMID REPORTS OF THREATS

"The individual was approached by Secret Service and stated during the encounter that he was a member of law enforcement and that he was armed," the statement read, Fox News reported Saturday morning. "The individual is not a member of authorized law enforcement working the event and is currently in custody. The U.S. Secret Service and local law enforcement are investigating the circumstances as to why he was at the location."

The high attendance at the event will likely lead to an overflow crowd at Desert Diamond Arena, another large event venue in the same area that regularly hosts concerts, as well as rallies for Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election.

The Glendale Police Department issued a traffic alert on Friday ahead of the event, stressing that they are "committed to ensuring a secure environment."

TRUMP, VANCE, OTHER PROMINENT POLITICAL FIGURES TO SPEAK AT SUNDAY STADIUM EVENT HONORING CHARLIE KIRK

"Plan ahead for parking & allow extra time to arrive at [State Farm Stadium]. Let's respect one another, be patient, & create a safe atmosphere," the department posted to X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, and his casket was flown on Air Force Two from Utah to Phoenix, where his organization, Turning Point USA, is headquartered.

Fox News' Greg Norman, Matt Finn, Stepheny Price, Ashley Papa, and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.