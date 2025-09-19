Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk's memorial: What to know about the event in Arizona

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and others to speak at Charlie Kirk's memorial service at State Farm Stadium on Sunday

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
Security preparations underway for Charlie Kirk memorial in Arizona Video

Security preparations underway for Charlie Kirk memorial in Arizona

Fox News national correspondent Jeff Paul reports on the security measures being put in place ahead of the Arizona memorial service for Charlie Kirk this weekend.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A memorial in honor of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk will take place Sunday in Arizona. 

Kirk, 31, was assassinated on Sept. 10 during the first stop of Turning Point USA’s "The American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. 

Here is what to know about the memorial service for Charlie Kirk: 

Where is Charlie Kirk’s memorial? 

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, will be remembered at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. 

RED HATS AND CHANTS OF 'USA' MARK VIGIL HONORING SLAIN CONSERVATIVE LEADER CHARLIE KIRK: 'ACT'

Split of Charlie Kirk and State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Charlie Kirk will be honored with a service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The stadium is seen prior to an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals, on Sept. 14, 2025. (Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

The stadium is home to the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. 

State Farm Stadium has fixed seating for 63,400 and can expand to over 73,000 for larger events, according to the venue. 

When is Charlie Kirk’s memorial? 

The event titled, "Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk" will begin at 11 a.m. local time (2 p.m. ET) on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. 

The doors for State Farm Stadium will open three hours before the start time. 

"This event is first come, first served based on stadium capacity. Indoor overflow will be available next door at the Desert Diamond Arena," the event website said. "Please be advised that enhanced security measures are in place, which may result in longer wait times than usual." 

How to attend Charlie Kirk’s memorial 

All members of the public wishing to attend the event are urged to register on Turning Point USA’s website. 

SLEEPING GIANT' LIKELY WOKE UP FOR TURNING POINT USA AFTER CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

Charlie Kirk on Utah Valley University campus

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah, prior to his assassination. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

The registration page asks attendees to submit their mobile phone number and states that all attendance is "on a first come, first serve basis." 

How to watch Charlie Kirk’s memorial 

The memorial will be broadcast on Fox News Channel and streamed on Fox News Digital. 

Who is speaking at Charlie Kirk’s memorial? 

The full list of speakers at Charlie Kirk’s memorial, as of Friday, are his widow Erika Kirk, President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, White House advisor Stephen Miller and Sergio Gor. 

Top Christian worship singers Chris Tomlin, Brandon Lake, Phil Wickham, Kari Jobe Carnes and Cody Carnes also are set to perform Sunday. 

Charlie Kirk Memorial in Arizona

Well-wishers add to a makeshift memorial set up at Turning Point USA headquarters in honor of Charlie Kirk, the late 31-year-old founder and CEO of the organization, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP/Ross D. Franklin)

What is Turning Point USA? 

Turning Point USA was founded as a non-profit by Kirk in 2012, according to its website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"The organization’s mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government," it added. 

Fox News Digital’s Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue