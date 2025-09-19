Charlie Kirk's memorial: What to know about the event in Arizona

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A memorial in honor of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk will take place Sunday in Arizona.

Kirk, 31, was assassinated on Sept. 10 during the first stop of Turning Point USA’s "The American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University.

Here is what to know about the memorial service for Charlie Kirk:

Where is Charlie Kirk’s memorial?

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, will be remembered at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

RED HATS AND CHANTS OF 'USA' MARK VIGIL HONORING SLAIN CONSERVATIVE LEADER CHARLIE KIRK: 'ACT'

The stadium is home to the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

State Farm Stadium has fixed seating for 63,400 and can expand to over 73,000 for larger events, according to the venue.

When is Charlie Kirk’s memorial?

The event titled, "Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk" will begin at 11 a.m. local time (2 p.m. ET) on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.

The doors for State Farm Stadium will open three hours before the start time.

"This event is first come, first served based on stadium capacity. Indoor overflow will be available next door at the Desert Diamond Arena," the event website said. "Please be advised that enhanced security measures are in place, which may result in longer wait times than usual."

How to attend Charlie Kirk’s memorial

All members of the public wishing to attend the event are urged to register on Turning Point USA’s website.

SLEEPING GIANT' LIKELY WOKE UP FOR TURNING POINT USA AFTER CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

The registration page asks attendees to submit their mobile phone number and states that all attendance is "on a first come, first serve basis."

How to watch Charlie Kirk’s memorial

The memorial will be broadcast on Fox News Channel and streamed on Fox News Digital.

Who is speaking at Charlie Kirk’s memorial?

The full list of speakers at Charlie Kirk’s memorial, as of Friday, are his widow Erika Kirk, President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, White House advisor Stephen Miller and Sergio Gor.

Top Christian worship singers Chris Tomlin, Brandon Lake, Phil Wickham, Kari Jobe Carnes and Cody Carnes also are set to perform Sunday.

What is Turning Point USA?

Turning Point USA was founded as a non-profit by Kirk in 2012, according to its website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The organization’s mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government," it added.

Fox News Digital’s Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.