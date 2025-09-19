Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk funeral receives highest security designation from federal officials amid reports of threats

Law enforcement bulletin warns of 'violent extremists' targeting memorial service in Arizona: report

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
close
Security preps underway for Charlie Kirk memorial Video

Security preps underway for Charlie Kirk memorial

Local and federal authorities are preparing for the funeral of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in Arizona, with President Trump and other dignitaries expected to pay their respects after his assassination in Utah.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal law enforcement agencies are monitoring for threats ahead of Charlie Kirk's funeral in Arizona this weekend, according to a new report.

They are "tracking several threats of unknown credibility," according to a law enforcement bulletin obtained by ABC News.

"Violent extremists and unaffiliated lone offenders may view the memorial service or related events as attractive attack targets due to the attendance of these individuals, other senior U.S. government officials, state and local government officials, and political activists and due to major international media attention," the memo reportedly says.

RED HATS AND CHANTS OF 'USA' MARK VIGIL HONORING SLAIN CONSERVATIVE LEADER CHARLIE KIRK: 'ACT'

Charlie Kirk smiles onstage ahead of the Republican National Convention

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk is seen onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention on July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Federal authorities have long warned about potential lone wolf attackers.

"The U.S. Secret Service has been designated as the Federal Coordinator for this effort. Our teams are already on the ground in Phoenix and Glendale, working side-by-side with state, local and federal partners," the U.S. Secret Service's Special Agent in Charge of Phoenix William Mack said in a statement. "Together, we are fully committed to ensuring that these solemn events receive the comprehensive protection and support they require."

The Department of Homeland Security also designated the funeral as a Special Event Assessment Rating Level 1, "reserved for events of the highest national significance" and the same severity as the Super Bowl.

TRUMP EYES REMARKS AT CHARLIE KIRK MEMORIAL IN ARIZONA, BLAMES LEFT FOR SUSPECT’S RADICALIZATION

A woman in a pink dress approaches a makeshift memorial for Charlie Kirk outside a Turning Point USA office in Arizona at dusk

A person visits the makeshift memorial for Charlie Kirk outside the headquarters of Turning Point USA on Sept. 18, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at an event for his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Local police in Glendale, Arizona, said they are expecting a massive turnout and warned potential attendees there would be "no overnight camping" in the parking outside State Farm Stadium, where Kirk's funeral will be held.

Many high-profile people are expected to pay their respects, including President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and more.

Presidential security in general is handled by the U.S. Secret Service, which typically deploys magnetometers, counter-snipers and the commander-in-chief's personal protection detail. Trump survived two attempted assassinations last year.

TURNING POINT USA ANNOUNCES MASSIVE PUBLIC MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR CHARLIE KIRK AT ARIZONA FOOTBALL STADIUM

A flowering bush in the foreground as State Farm Stadium is pictured on a sunny day in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, stands prior to the upcoming memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 18, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at an event for his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. A memorial open to the public will be held on Sunday with President Donald Trump scheduled to attend. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Funeral organizers have implemented their own security measures, including a no-bag policy.

"Please be advised that enhanced security measures are in place, which may result in longer wait times than usual," organizers noted on a website set up ahead of the funeral. "We appreciate your patience and understanding."

Mourners are urged to wear their Sunday best, with red, white or blue. In lieu of flowers, organizers are asking for donations to Turning Point USA, the conservative youth group Kirk founded.

Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika Kirk, and two young children. The widow is expected to deliver remarks, along with the president, vice president and other dignitaries.

The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday. Doors open at 8. More information is available at fightforcharlie.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kirk was assassinated last week while speaking at an event organized by the campus chapter of Turning Point at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, is being held without bail on charges including murder.
Close modal

Continue