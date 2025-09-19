Charlie Kirk funeral receives highest security designation from federal officials amid reports of threats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal law enforcement agencies are monitoring for threats ahead of Charlie Kirk's funeral in Arizona this weekend, according to a new report.

They are "tracking several threats of unknown credibility," according to a law enforcement bulletin obtained by ABC News.

"Violent extremists and unaffiliated lone offenders may view the memorial service or related events as attractive attack targets due to the attendance of these individuals, other senior U.S. government officials, state and local government officials, and political activists and due to major international media attention," the memo reportedly says.

RED HATS AND CHANTS OF 'USA' MARK VIGIL HONORING SLAIN CONSERVATIVE LEADER CHARLIE KIRK: 'ACT'

Federal authorities have long warned about potential lone wolf attackers.

"The U.S. Secret Service has been designated as the Federal Coordinator for this effort. Our teams are already on the ground in Phoenix and Glendale, working side-by-side with state, local and federal partners," the U.S. Secret Service's Special Agent in Charge of Phoenix William Mack said in a statement. "Together, we are fully committed to ensuring that these solemn events receive the comprehensive protection and support they require."

The Department of Homeland Security also designated the funeral as a Special Event Assessment Rating Level 1, "reserved for events of the highest national significance" and the same severity as the Super Bowl.

TRUMP EYES REMARKS AT CHARLIE KIRK MEMORIAL IN ARIZONA, BLAMES LEFT FOR SUSPECT’S RADICALIZATION

Local police in Glendale, Arizona, said they are expecting a massive turnout and warned potential attendees there would be "no overnight camping" in the parking outside State Farm Stadium, where Kirk's funeral will be held.

Many high-profile people are expected to pay their respects, including President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and more.

Presidential security in general is handled by the U.S. Secret Service, which typically deploys magnetometers, counter-snipers and the commander-in-chief's personal protection detail. Trump survived two attempted assassinations last year.

TURNING POINT USA ANNOUNCES MASSIVE PUBLIC MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR CHARLIE KIRK AT ARIZONA FOOTBALL STADIUM

Funeral organizers have implemented their own security measures, including a no-bag policy.

"Please be advised that enhanced security measures are in place, which may result in longer wait times than usual," organizers noted on a website set up ahead of the funeral. "We appreciate your patience and understanding."

Mourners are urged to wear their Sunday best, with red, white or blue. In lieu of flowers, organizers are asking for donations to Turning Point USA, the conservative youth group Kirk founded.

Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika Kirk, and two young children. The widow is expected to deliver remarks, along with the president, vice president and other dignitaries.

The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday. Doors open at 8. More information is available at fightforcharlie.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kirk was assassinated last week while speaking at an event organized by the campus chapter of Turning Point at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, is being held without bail on charges including murder.