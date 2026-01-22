Arizona Dem AG blasted for 'dangerous' claim residents can shoot ICE agents under state laws

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona’s Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes emphasized the state’s stand-your-ground laws while criticizing ICE operations, saying that people could shoot agents if they’re wearing masks and can’t be identified as law enforcement.

During an interview with 12 News anchor Brahm Resnik on Monday, Mayes explained why ICE agents could be shot at under Arizona law.

"You know, it’s kind of a recipe for disaster because you have these masked federal officers with very little identification, sometimes no identification, wearing plain clothes and masks," Mayes explained.

"We have a stand-your-ground law that says if you reasonably believe your life is in danger, and you’re in your house or your car or on your property, that you can defend yourself with lethal force," Mayes added.

LA COUNTY EYES 'ICE-FREE ZONES' ON GOVERNMENT PROPERTY DESPITE $1B IN FEDERAL FUNDING AT RISK

The host interjected to ensure that the AG wasn’t imploring people to shoot at federal officers.

"I want to be careful with that and understand what you’re saying because you know how that could be interpreted," the host clarified.

Mayes asserted she wasn’t directly encouraging individuals to shoot officers, but said if law enforcement couldn’t be identified that, under the law, people could fire.

NOEM PRAISES DHS OFFICERS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION DAY AS ATTACKS ON FEDERAL AGENTS SPIKE NATIONWIDE

"Well, it’s the fact," Mayes responded. "We have a stand-your-ground law, and we have, in other states, un-uniformed masked people who can’t be identified as police officers."

The host again asks the AG if she is telling Arizonans to shoot ICE agents, to which Mayes responds, "Well… no, but again, if you’re being attacked by someone who is not identified as a peace officer, how do you know? I mean if somebody comes at me wearing a mask, by the way, I’m a gun owner, and I can’t tell whether they’re a police officer, what am I supposed to do?"

The attorney general is also leading an initiative to report ICE behavior, launching a portal on her government website for individuals to report "an incident where ICE engages in assault, or murder, or unlawful imprisonment" that her office will use for investigations.

Mayes clarified she is not telling people to take up arms, but noted that stand-your-ground laws would permit someone to shoot an officer if they are not identifiable as law enforcement.

"No, I am not suggesting people pull out their guns, but this is a don't tread on me state," Mayes added.

'CRINGE' SOROS-BACKED PHILLY DA BRUTALLY TORCHED FOR DROPPING ‘FAFO’ IN CHEST-THUMPING WARNING TO ICE

Mayes was elected attorney general of Arizona in 2022 and is up for re-election in 2026.

Rodney Glassman, a Republican running against Mayes for the seat, told Fox News Digital that she is "openly suggesting how to kill ICE officers and avoid prosecution under Arizona’s stand-your-ground law" and accused her of betraying the oath of office of the attorney general.

"From running the Attorney General’s Office like an anti-Trump law firm, to now saying ICE ‘isn’t real law enforcement’ and suggesting plain-clothed ICE officers can lawfully be shot," Glassman told Fox News Digital. "Kris Mayes is more interested in building a resistance resume, instead of working for Arizonans. Arizonans deserve an attorney general who works for them — not one who trashes law enforcement and is maniacally obsessed with taking down a president Arizona just elected."

MINNESOTA AGITATORS STALK, PELT BORDER PATROL AGENTS WITH FOOD AND SPIT AT GAS STATIONS, DHS SAYS

U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, an Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate, also called Mayes’ comments "dangerous" and "attention-seeking."

"Kris Mayes' dangerous comments on Arizona's stand-your-ground law were an outrageous and attention-seeking provocation done to pander to her radical leftist supporters," Schweikert told Fox News Digital. "Her comments not only jeopardized the safety of federal law enforcement agents, but state and local law enforcement as well."

ICE has been active in the Grand Canyon State, reporting in December that 46 illegal aliens were arrested in Tucson, Arizona, and an additional 2 individuals were arrested for impeding law enforcement.

PHILADELPHIA’S THREAT TO PROSECUTE ICE COULD TRIGGER LANDMARK COURT FIGHT OVER AUTHORITY, EXPERTS WARN

The special agent in charge of the operation addressed mass protests that involved assaults on ICE agents as well as federal vehicles having their tires slashed and barricades being built to impede operations.

"These enforcement actions have unequivocally disrupted this criminal organization’s ability to exploit our lawful labor and system of commerce," Special Agent in Charge Ray Rede said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This agency will not stand for it and those seeking to continue such practices are on notice — there will be more enforcement operations in Arizona," Rede added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and Mayes but did not receive responses in time for publication.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston