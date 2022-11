Blake Masters is a successful businessman, author and politician from Tucson, Arizona. After graduating from law school, co-founding a software start up and becoming president of a non-profit organization, the Republican joined former president Donald Trump’s transition team in 2016 and later went on his own run for office when he competed against incumbent Mark Kelly in Arizona’s Senate race in 2022.

Masters grew up in Tucson, Arizona and graduated from Stanford and Stanford Law School. He became a business owner with the software startup he started called Judicata.

The businessman added author to his resume in 2014 when he co-authored a New York Time bestseller called "Zero to One," a book about startups and venture capital.

The following year, Masters became the president of the nonprofit organization Thiel Foundation which promotes science and innovation. From 2018 through 2022, Masters was Chief Operating Officer at Thiel Capital, an investment firm that focuses on the technology sector. In between all his endeavors, Masters jumped on board former President Donald Trump’s transition team in 2016.

In 2022, Masters participated in the midterm elections where he was up against U.S. Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona’s Senate race. Kelly became a senator in 2020 in a special election.

Masters is married to his high school sweetheart, Catherine. The pair have three young boys together, Miles, Graham and Rex.