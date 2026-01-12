'Cringe' Soros-backed Philly DA torched for dropping ‘FAFO’ in warning to ICE

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police groups, MAGA supporters and the Department of Homeland Security galvanized around mocking left-wing Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on social media for his warning to the National Guard and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid President Donald Trump's immigration and fraud crackdowns.

"To ICE and the National Guard: if you commit crimes in Philadelphia, we will charge you and hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Krasner posted to X Saturday, accompanied by a black and white photo of himself wearing sunglasses and the caption "FAFO."

"FAFO" is internet slang meaning "f--- around and find out." It increasingly has entered the MAGA political lexicon, been embraced by Trump, and been used in administration-linked messaging and by prominent Republican allies as a blunt warning to political opponents and foreign adversaries.

Krasner has served as Philadelphia's district attorney since 2018, frequently coming under fire from conservatives for reduced reliance on cash bail, shifts in charging for some low-level crimes, and an aggressive posture on police accountability. Republicans have repeatedly pointed to his office’s bail and prosecution policies as drivers of public-safety concerns, staging high-profile hearings and pushing an impeachment effort that ultimately collapsed in court.

Conservatives, police groups and leaders and administration social media accounts lambasted Krasner over the message. Krasner’s post came amid a heightened federal law enforcement presence in Minnesota, as a sweeping Minneapolis fraud investigation unfolded and a woman was fatally shot during the increased deployment.

"This embarrassment of a DA regularly gives the velvet glove treatment to murders, robbers, and rapists…what a joke," Fraternal Order of Police National Vice President Joe Gamaldi posted to X, slamming Krasner.

"Unlike criminals in Philadelphia who get their charges dropped by the DA," the National Police Association responded.

The Department of Homeland Security responded with at least two memes brushing off Krasner's comment, including a gif of a person dressed up as a founding father with the caption, "Oh no! Anyways."

"True Clownsmanship," a lawyer on X quipped.

"Note that Larry Krasner has never said FAFO to the actual criminals he’s supposed to put behind bars, and thus his city is garbage. But good posturing you pathetic waste of space," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock wrote.

"This is so cringe, even for a Soros DA," another commented.

Left-wing billionaire George Soros was one of Krasner's donors amid his election effort, Fox Digital previously reported.

"It would be news if Krassner prosecuted an actual criminal, let alone ICE," RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway posted.

"LMAO, they try so hard to use social media the way this administration does, and it fails every time," another posted, referring to Democrats attempting to lean into MAGA's often searing use of social media.

"This idiot has never read the Supremacy Clause of the US Constitution," former New Jersey Senate candidate Mike Crispi posted. "Federal law trumps local law when in direct conflict of one another. This post is pure provocative trash."

Krasner's social media message joins a chorus of Democrats nationwide criticizing ICE and federal immigration law enforcement officials following the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minnesota earlier in January. Good was shot on a residential street while operating her car.

DHS said Good used her car as weapon against the agents before the shooting, calling her actions an "act of domestic terrorism."

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal also slammed ICE earlier in January as "madeup, fake, wannabe law enforcement," claiming ICE violated both "legal law" and "moral law" following the shooting.

Democrats have rallied against the federal law enforcement officer's actions, with some left-wing lawmakers such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling the incident "murder," while other Democrats have underscored a push for more accountability of federal officers.

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz authorized the National Guard to be "staged and ready to support local and state law enforcement in protecting critical infrastructure and maintaining public safety following a shooting involving federal immigration enforcement agents in south Minneapolis." Trump has mobilized, or attempted to mobilize, the National Guard to other cities in 2025 as part of his mission to crack down on crime, including when he federalized the Washington, D.C., police force in August.

Krasner's office did not immediately respond to Fox Digital's request for comment on the mockery and criticisms revolving around his Saturday message.