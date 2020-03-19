Another CPAC attendee tests positive for coronavirus, as 1st patient in recovery

Another attendee of last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference has tested positive for coronavirus, the D.C. government says.

Earlier this week, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announced an updated count of individuals who tested positive for the disease caused by the virus, COVID-19, bringing the total in Washington to 31.

CORONAVIRUS AT CPAC: DIAGNOSIS TRIGGERS SCRAMBLE TO TRACE EXPOSURE

Bowser said Tuesday the new cases included one 23-year-old male. D.C.'s government said it is tracing the potential contact with others for all these cases but specifically noted the 23-year-old “Attended CPAC conference.”

A spokesman for CPAC told Fox News they have reached out to D.C. health officials to try to track down any additional information.

Meanwhile, Fox News has learned that the first infected CPAC attendee, who reports indicate is a New York City-based doctor, has left the hospital in New Jersey where he was being treated for COVID-19 and is now completing his recovery at home.

A CPAC spokesman told Fox News Thursday that the organization has been in direct contact with that individual and his family to track his progress and recovery.

The first case set off a behind-the-scenes scramble to identify who else the individual had been in contact with, prompting top Republican lawmakers to go into quarantine.

WHITE HOUSE WARNS MILLENNIALS COULD SEE 'DISPROPORTIONATE' CORONAVIRUS CASES, BECOME 'SERIOUSLY ILL'

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and now-acting White House chief of staff Mark Meadows subsequently put themselves in self-quarantine "out of an abundance of caution" after being notified by CPAC organizers that they came into contact with the ill attendee.

Both President Trump and Vice President Pence, who leads the official Coronavirus Task Force, attended and spoke at CPAC. Neither came in contact with the ill individual, according to the White House. Trump has tested negative.

As of Thursday morning, the U.S. currently had more than 9,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus in all 50 states, including Washington, D.C. The U.S., so far, has seen 150 COVID-19-related deaths.

The Trump administration’s task force predicted Tuesday that the number of cases in the U.S. could peak in about 45 days.