Anna Murdoch-Mann, author and philanthropist, dead at 81

Anna Murdoch-Mann, 81, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 17 — surrounded by family — at her home in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the New York Post.

Many worlds loved Anna. Devoted mother, handsome lady, sharp wit, love of writing and lifetime commitment to helping children in need.

Born Anna Torv in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1944, her family emigrated to Australia when she was 9. Following her parents’ divorce, she herself raised her young siblings, then became a reporter at the Sydney Daily Mirror and later the Sydney Daily Telegraph.

During her 31-year marriage to Rupert Murdoch, she was his active partner in building this civilization’s great global business News Corp.

Following their divorce, Anna was a glamorous, gorgeous figure in Palm Beach and South Hampton. Then long-married to Bill Mann, who later passed away, she is survived by her husband Ashton dePeyster, her three children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The author of three novels: "In Her Own Image" (1985), "Family Business" (1988), and "Coming to Terms" (1992), much of her time was devoted to philanthropy and children’s causes.

Resident of LA in the 1990s, she worked for Children’s Institute, which services over 5,000 abused children yearly. Her annual fund-raiser brought in millions.

She was chair of the LA Children’s Hospital board of regents. Active in Haiti, she served as chair of Hospital Albert Schweitzer for children in Deschapelles, Haiti.

Anna stepped down when she was diagnosed with cancer.

In 1998, Anna was made a Dame of the Order of St. Gregory the Great by Pope John Paul II.

Not only talented, she was also witty. Many Thanksgivings ago she told me, "Our turkey was imported."

She was — and still is — cherished by our Cardinal Timothy Dolan. He remembers teasing her about getting too thin. He told Anna she needs to eat more. Answered Anna: "You do the eating — I’ll do the talking."

He also recalls her love of gardening. She told His Eminence when he was still Archbishop of New York: "I love receiving flowers. I can then replant them in my garden in the Hamptons."

Many people loved Anna Murdoch.

