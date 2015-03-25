Anita Perry Pitches Their “American Story”

As Texas Gov. Rick Perry storms across Iowa making his case to voters, Anita Perry is taking their "American Story" to the airwaves.

A 30 second TV ad that begins airing in Iowa today features the first lady of Texas telling the Perry family story, highlighting their Christian values, dedication to country, and small town love affair.

"It's an old-fashioned American story. I married my high school sweetheart, but first I had to wait as he volunteered for the Air Force and flew planes all over the world. When Rick's tour of duty as a captain in the Air Force ended, he returned home to farm with his dad and asked me to marry him. We grew up in small towns, raised with Christian values - values we still believe in. And we know Washington, D.C., could use some of that," says Mrs. Perry.

Mrs. Perry has campaigned hard for her husband. They meet up for debates and campaign events from time to time, but the former nurse holds her own, speaking at hospitals and nursing homes.

The campaign often highlights the couple's foundation in Christianity, it has been the focal point of many of Perry's TV ads.

"Gov. Perry and Mrs. Perry's story is quintessentially American based on family, faith and patriotism," said Perry campaign communications director Ray Sullivan. "Gov. Perry and Mrs. Perry are guided every day by the Christian values instilled in them as children, and this ad underscores their commitment to bringing those values to Washington, D.C."

Mrs. Perry has been campaigning in New Hampshire this week. She and her husband will head back to Texas for the Christmas holiday. The Perry bus tour picks back up on December 27th and Mrs. Perry will hop on board on the 30th.