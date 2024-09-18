Americans favor Trump on immigration, support mass deportation of illegal immigrants, poll finds

A new poll shows a majority of Americans support the mass deportation of migrants living illegally in the United States.

The latest Scripps News/Ipsos Poll, released Wednesday, found the majority of Republicans and Independents support such a policy, while only a quarter of Democrats agree.

Approximately 54% of all respondents "strongly" or "somewhat" support the idea of mass deportation, according to the poll.

EX-BORDER CHIEF WARNS OF 'SIGNIFICANT THREAT' AS MIGRANT NUMBERS SKYROCKET: 'ENTIRE SECTORS' MISSING AGENTS

More granular results indicate a partisan split on the issue, with approximately 86% of Republicans and 58% of independents in favor — compared to just 25% of Democrats.

The poll also demonstrated that immigration remains a prominent political issue for Americans, coming close to the top of respondents' list of concerns.

GERMANY CLAMPS DOWN ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS AS COUNTRY FORCED TO RETHINK POLICIES AMID VOTER ANGER

Inflation was the highest-ranked priority among respondents with 57%, while immigration came in second at 39%.

On the subject of immigration, respondents favored Trump (44%) to Harris (34%) as better able to handle the issue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The poll was conducted between Sept. 13 and Sept. 15 and interviewed 1,027 individuals over the age of 18.

It has a margin of error of +/- 3.6 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.