Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Americans favor Trump on immigration, support mass deportation of illegal immigrants, poll finds

The poll found a majority of Republicans and independents support mass deportation of illegal immigrants, compared to just a quarter of Democrats

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
We're going to have the ‘largest deportation effort in the history of our country’: Donald Trump Video

We're going to have the ‘largest deportation effort in the history of our country’: Donald Trump

Former President Trump discusses what’s going on in Springfield, Ohio in an interview with ‘Fox News @ Night.’

A new poll shows a majority of Americans support the mass deportation of migrants living illegally in the United States.

The latest Scripps News/Ipsos Poll, released Wednesday, found the majority of Republicans and Independents support such a policy, while only a quarter of Democrats agree.

Approximately 54% of all respondents "strongly" or "somewhat" support the idea of mass deportation, according to the poll. 

EX-BORDER CHIEF WARNS OF 'SIGNIFICANT THREAT' AS MIGRANT NUMBERS SKYROCKET: 'ENTIRE SECTORS' MISSING AGENTS

Trump townhall Michigan

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a town hall meeting moderated by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

More granular results indicate a partisan split on the issue, with approximately 86% of Republicans and 58% of independents in favor — compared to just 25% of Democrats.

The poll also demonstrated that immigration remains a prominent political issue for Americans, coming close to the top of respondents' list of concerns. 

GERMANY CLAMPS DOWN ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS AS COUNTRY FORCED TO RETHINK POLICIES AMID VOTER ANGER

READ THE X BELOW. APP USERS: CLICK HERE

Inflation was the highest-ranked priority among respondents with 57%, while immigration came in second at 39%.

On the subject of immigration, respondents favored Trump (44%) to Harris (34%) as better able to handle the issue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with the National Association of Black Journalists members at the WHYY studio in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The poll was conducted between Sept. 13 and Sept. 15 and interviewed 1,027 individuals over the age of 18.

It has a margin of error of +/- 3.6 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics