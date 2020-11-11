With Alaska call, all eyes on Georgia's two unresolved Senate races

Fifty seats down, one more to go.

Senate Republicans Wednesday secured their 50th seat in the quest to hang onto the majority with a win in Alaska by incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan.

One more victory will give Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., another term as majority leader and relegate Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the Democrats to the minority once again.

The good news for Republicans is they'll have two shots at winning the 51st seat with two runoff races in Georgia in January.

Control of the Senate will hinge on whether Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., will beat 33-year-old Democratic media executive Jon Ossoff and whether Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., will defeat the Rev. Raphael Warnock, pastor of the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

If either Perdue or Loeffler wins, Republicans will have secured a big check on the power of President-elect Joe Biden. If Democrats win both of those seats, then the breakdown of the Senate would be 50-50.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would serve as the tie-breaking 51st vote to give Democrats the edge.

Democrats, facing a steeper climb to the majority, have framed control of the Senate as the difference-maker in whether Biden can select the Cabinet members he wants and pass his Democratic agenda to fight coronavirus, rebuild infrastructure, expand health care access and tackle climate change.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., put out a fundraising plea for Ossoff and Warnock asking Americans to spare him from McConnell's reign of the Senate.

"Need some motivation? Electing [Ossoff] and [Warnock] in GA means President Biden has a Senate working with him, not against him to restore our great nation AND I DON'T HAVE TO LIVE IN MITCH MCCONNELL'S SENATE for two more years! Save me. Save America," the Democratic whip tweeted.

Meanwhile, Republicans say the Georgia Senate seats are the only way to stop Democrats from trying to enact a liberal agenda, like packing the Supreme Court or ending the filibuster.

“The people running in Georgia are the most extreme candidates in the history of Georgia," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Fox News' Laura Ingraham. "Perdue and Loeffler are the best check and balances on the most radical agenda in the history of the country.”

Biden, who ran as a moderate, would have a tough time enacting far-left policies even if he wanted to given the House Democrats' diminished majority and enough moderate Democrats in revolt about the progressive swing of the party. If Democrats were to have the narrowest of margins in the Senate, they couldn't afford to pass anything that would run afoul of moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., because every Democratic vote would be consequential.

The run-off election is Jan. 5.